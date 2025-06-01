Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon In Honor Of Visiting Syrian Pres.


2025-06-01 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Sunday at Bayan Palace a luncheon in honor of visiting Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and the accompanying delegation. (pickup previous)
