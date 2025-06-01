Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Deputy FM, UK Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties

Kuwait Deputy FM, UK Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties


2025-06-01 07:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and UK Ambassador to the country Belinda Lewis discussed on Sunday enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries. (end)
ae


MENAFN01062025000071011013ID1109621498

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search