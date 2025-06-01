PM Modi Inaugurates Satna & Datia Airports: All You Need To Know About Two New Airports In Madhya Pradesh

MENAFN - Live Mint) PM Modi inaugurates Satna & Datia Airports: To boost the regional connectivity in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated two airports in Madhya Pradesh.

By launching the newly developed Satna Airport and the upgraded Datia Airport, the government aims to extend the benefits of air travel to the Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand regions of the state under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme.

The two airports will connect the historic towns Datia and Satna to the national aviation map.

“The operationalization of Satna and Datia Airports is expected to yield substantial economic and social benefits, providing improved connectivity, creating direct and indirect employment, and catalyzing the growth of related sectors such as hospitality, retail, education, and healthcare,” the government said in a statement.

About Satna Airport

The Satna Airport has been developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of ₹36.96 crore. It is set to serve as a major regional hub in northeastern Madhya Pradesh.

The terminal building, spread over 768 square meters, is equipped to handle 50 peak-hour passengers and up to 2.5 lakh passengers annually.

The Satna district is known for its cultural and industrial prominence. Its new airport will provide seamless connectivity to religious and industrial centers such as Chitrakoot and Maihar.

The airport has modern passenger amenities, a recarpeted runway, apron facilities for Dornier-228 aircraft, and dedicated infrastructure including an ATC tower and fire station.

It also has sustainable features such as 100% LED lighting, solar streetlights, and treated water reuse for horticulture.

About Datia Airport

The upgraded Datia Airport has been constructed at a cost of ₹60.63 crore.

Its terminal building is spread over 768 square meters with the capacity to handle 150 peak-hour passengers and an annual footfall of 2.5 lakh.

With operational readiness for ATR-72 aircraft and future plans to accommodate A-320 aircraft, Datia Airport is a critical gateway for pilgrims and tourists visiting the renowned Peetambara Peeth and Datia Palace.