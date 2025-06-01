403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Laos Reaffirms Unwavering Dedication to Protecting Children’s Rights
(MENAFN) Laos has reiterated its unwavering dedication to safeguarding children's rights while fostering environments that nurture their growth and success. The government recognizes children and youth as vital pillars for the country’s long-term prosperity.
On International Children’s Day, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone delivered a strong message underscoring the administration’s pledge to advance and defend the rights of children nationwide. He extended heartfelt wishes to all children, emphasizing their critical role as treasured members of families and the nation’s future leaders.
In an exclusive interview with a news agency, Chansamone, a mother of two, stressed that Laos’s future depends heavily on its younger generations. She underscored the necessity of investing in children’s education, health, and well-being to ensure sustainable development for the country.
"I believe that providing children with equal opportunities will enable them to grow into capable individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society. I urge all parents and relevant sectors to empower every child, so that we can ensure a brighter future for the nation," she said.
Viphavanh, a 28-year-old Vientiane resident, echoed this sentiment, describing children as not only the nation’s future leaders but also active participants in its present development. He highlighted the need to balance formal education with opportunities for play and engagement, fostering real-world skills essential for Laos’ growth.
Tingnoy, a 23-year-old office worker, pointed out the deeper meaning of International Children’s Day as a moment for families to unite. He noted that beyond gift-giving, the celebration should focus on quality time, shared experiences, and genuine affection, which strengthen family bonds and make children feel truly valued and joyful.
On International Children’s Day, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone delivered a strong message underscoring the administration’s pledge to advance and defend the rights of children nationwide. He extended heartfelt wishes to all children, emphasizing their critical role as treasured members of families and the nation’s future leaders.
In an exclusive interview with a news agency, Chansamone, a mother of two, stressed that Laos’s future depends heavily on its younger generations. She underscored the necessity of investing in children’s education, health, and well-being to ensure sustainable development for the country.
"I believe that providing children with equal opportunities will enable them to grow into capable individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society. I urge all parents and relevant sectors to empower every child, so that we can ensure a brighter future for the nation," she said.
Viphavanh, a 28-year-old Vientiane resident, echoed this sentiment, describing children as not only the nation’s future leaders but also active participants in its present development. He highlighted the need to balance formal education with opportunities for play and engagement, fostering real-world skills essential for Laos’ growth.
Tingnoy, a 23-year-old office worker, pointed out the deeper meaning of International Children’s Day as a moment for families to unite. He noted that beyond gift-giving, the celebration should focus on quality time, shared experiences, and genuine affection, which strengthen family bonds and make children feel truly valued and joyful.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment