Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea’s Lee Jae-myung Describes U.S. Troops Presence "Critical for Containing China"

S. Korea’s Lee Jae-myung Describes U.S. Troops Presence "Critical for Containing China"


2025-06-01 05:26:21
(MENAFN) South Korea’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has described the presence of US troops in the country as "critical for containing China."

In a Thursday interview, Lee stated that the presence of US forces in South Korea "actually play a very critical role for the United States’ policy of containment against China."

Currently, about 28,500 US military personnel are deployed in South Korea.

Recently, the Pentagon dismissed rumors suggesting plans to withdraw roughly 4,500 troops from South Korea and reposition them elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam, a strategic US territory in Micronesia.

Lee also pointed to the strained US-Russia relationship as a possible pressure tactic aimed at China, which might serve South Korea’s interests by potentially unlocking new Arctic shipping routes.

"If so, it could offer strategic advantages not only for the US and Russia but also for Korea," Lee remarked.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s early voting phase for the presidential election closed on Friday, recording the second-highest participation rate at 34.74% since its inception in 2014.

The latest poll from Wednesday shows Democratic Party nominee Lee leading with 49.2%, while Kim from the ruling People Power Party trails at 36.8%.

MENAFN01062025000045017169ID1109621328

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search