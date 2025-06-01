Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tajik, Pakistani Leaders Convene in Dushanbe

2025-06-01 05:23:22
(MENAFN) Tajikistan’s Leader Emomali Rahmon and Pakistan’s Premier Shehbaz Sharif convened on Thursday in Dushanbe, the nation’s capital, to deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation alongside regional and global matters.

As reported by a news agency, their discussions were extensive and comprehensive, encompassing a wide array of areas including politics, commerce and economy, energy, defense, security, and regional connectivity initiatives.

The two leaders pledged to proactively seek out new avenues for partnership, highlighting the importance of boosting investments, fostering stronger educational relations, promoting cultural interactions, advancing IT collaborations, and expanding people-to-people bonds.

They also recognized the growing collaboration between their countries in defense and security sectors, reiterating their dedication to intensify these efforts to effectively tackle mutual security challenges, according to the report.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to Tajikistan marks the final stop of his four-nation tour, lasting two days.

During his stay, he also participated in the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation.

