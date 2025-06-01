403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tajik, Pakistani Leaders Convene in Dushanbe
(MENAFN) Tajikistan’s Leader Emomali Rahmon and Pakistan’s Premier Shehbaz Sharif convened on Thursday in Dushanbe, the nation’s capital, to deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation alongside regional and global matters.
As reported by a news agency, their discussions were extensive and comprehensive, encompassing a wide array of areas including politics, commerce and economy, energy, defense, security, and regional connectivity initiatives.
The two leaders pledged to proactively seek out new avenues for partnership, highlighting the importance of boosting investments, fostering stronger educational relations, promoting cultural interactions, advancing IT collaborations, and expanding people-to-people bonds.
They also recognized the growing collaboration between their countries in defense and security sectors, reiterating their dedication to intensify these efforts to effectively tackle mutual security challenges, according to the report.
Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to Tajikistan marks the final stop of his four-nation tour, lasting two days.
During his stay, he also participated in the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation.
As reported by a news agency, their discussions were extensive and comprehensive, encompassing a wide array of areas including politics, commerce and economy, energy, defense, security, and regional connectivity initiatives.
The two leaders pledged to proactively seek out new avenues for partnership, highlighting the importance of boosting investments, fostering stronger educational relations, promoting cultural interactions, advancing IT collaborations, and expanding people-to-people bonds.
They also recognized the growing collaboration between their countries in defense and security sectors, reiterating their dedication to intensify these efforts to effectively tackle mutual security challenges, according to the report.
Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to Tajikistan marks the final stop of his four-nation tour, lasting two days.
During his stay, he also participated in the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment