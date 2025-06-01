Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Set to Reveal New NASA Head

2025-06-01 04:57:47
(MENAFN) The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump is set to reveal a new candidate to lead NASA, following his withdrawal of Jared Isaacman, a billionaire and close Elon Musk ally, from consideration.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA." He added, "I will soon announce a new Nominee who will be Mission aligned, and put America First in Space."

Isaacman, known for his ties to Musk and significant investments in SpaceX, was initially nominated late last year to serve as NASA’s administrator. His nomination received approval from the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in late April.

As a major SpaceX client, Isaacman has funded multiple private spaceflights, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to the company.

