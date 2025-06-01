403
China refuses to equate Taiwan with Ukraine war
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in Singapore expressed strong opposition to equating Taiwan with the Ukraine conflict, responding to comments made by French Leader Emmanuel Macron.
During a speech at a defense forum in Singapore on Friday, Macron emphasized that the Ukraine crisis should not be viewed solely as a European matter. “If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction… What could happen in Taiwan?” he stated.
“Comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable. The two are different in nature, and not comparable at all,” the embassy stated on Facebook on Saturday, emphasizing that Taiwan is “entirely China’s internal affair.”
In the background, Crimea voted to join Russia after a coup in Ukraine in 2014, and four other regions in Ukraine followed suit after referendums in 2022. Moscow has insisted that any lasting peace agreement must include Ukraine’s recognition of Russia’s expanded borders and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from areas claimed by Russia.
Taiwan has operated under its own government since 1949, after nationalists fled the mainland following defeat by communist forces. Beijing remains firm on its goal of “national reunification” and has consistently warned Taiwan’s authorities against declaring formal independence.
Although only a small number of countries officially recognize Taiwan as independent, the majority, including both the US and Russia, observe the ‘One-China’ policy. Despite this, several Western countries continue to maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan.
