Torrential Rains Trigger Severe Floods in India


2025-06-01 04:34:39
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall over the past three days has led to widespread flooding and landslides in India's northeastern region, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 individuals, officials reported.

The relentless downpours have caused havoc across several states, severely impacting daily life and infrastructure.

In Assam, eight fatalities were confirmed as a result of flooding and landslides, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority in a statement issued late Saturday.

The state has experienced significant waterlogging and displacement as rivers swelled due to continued rainfall.

In the adjacent state of Arunachal Pradesh, Federal Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents the area in parliament, stated that as many as seven people have perished in what he described as a “tragic” landslide.

The hilly terrain of the region has made it particularly vulnerable to such disasters during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya has also suffered casualties, with six individuals reportedly losing their lives in rain-induced events over the same period.

The state has witnessed multiple incidents including flash floods and mudslides that have disrupted normal activities.

In the nearby state of Mizoram, at least five people have died in landslides, as reported by a public broadcaster on Saturday.

These disasters have further underscored the vulnerability of the region to climate-related hazards.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the Indian Army announced that it is actively assisting the local government in Manipur. Military and paramilitary teams have managed to rescue around 800 civilians from areas submerged by floodwaters in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The coordinated efforts aim to provide immediate relief and ensure the safety of affected residents.

