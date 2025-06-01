BPS Honours High-Achieving Students, Teachers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School, Doha, hosted Academic Achievement Award Ceremony recently at the Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium, to honour the exceptional Academic Accomplishments of its students and teachers in the CBSE Board Exams for the academic year 2024–2025.

The event celebrated the academic excellence, perseverance, discipline, and consistent hard work that shaped each learner's journey. It was a moment of pride for students, teachers, and parents alike, acknowledging months of dedication and growth in pursuit of excellence. The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest Biplove Choudhary, UNDP Technical Representative and Head of office in Doha, Chairperson Maria Pakalomattom, Vice Chairperson Dr. Mohan Thomas, the Directors Lukose K Chacko, Gope Shahani and the Management representatives Chindhu Antony and Siddharth Shahani, Life Members, Principals from other Indian Schools, Indian Community Leaders, along with the Principal, Dr. Anand R. Nair, Vice-Principals, senior leadership team, staff, students and proud parents.

The Chief Guest Biplove Choudhary, inspired the gathering to strive for excellence. He stressed the importance of dreaming big, choosing to be extraordinary, embarking on a journey of continuous excellence, and not allowing circumstances to define you.

The event recognised various categories of achievements, including the school toppers from Grades X and XII CBSE Board Exams, 186 outstanding academic achievers of Grades X and XII received the awards. The exceptional sports achiever of the school, Pratishtha Balwant Dangi, who won 4 silver medals in swimming at the 38th National Games was also awarded in the ceremony.

The Aditya Birla Memorial Scholarship awards for the toppers of Grade XI and the Sarla Birla Memorial Scholarship was awarded to the second position in Grade XI.