Floods, Heavy Rains Kill Twenty-Six Individual in India

2025-06-01 03:32:49
(MENAFN) At least 26 fatalities have been reported over the past three days in northeastern India, as relentless heavy rains have triggered devastating floods and landslides, officials confirmed.

In Assam, eight lives were lost due to flooding and landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority announced late Saturday. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh faced a tragic landslide that claimed seven lives, according to Federal Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents the state in parliament.

Meghalaya has also been severely impacted, with six deaths attributed to rain-related disasters within the same timeframe. Neighboring Mizoram reported at least five fatalities caused by landslides, an Indian public broadcaster revealed Saturday.

In response to the calamity, the Indian Army is actively aiding relief efforts in Manipur. The military, alongside paramilitary forces, has rescued 800 civilians stranded by floods in the districts of Imphal East and Imphal West, highlighting swift government action in the affected areas.

