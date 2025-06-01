Dhaka Regency Offers Eid-Ul-Azha Package

According to a press release, the hotel invites patrons to celebrate the occasion with a blend of elegance, comfort, and culinary excellence across its premier outlets.

Highlighting the festivities, the Grandiose Restaurant will host a Grand Eid Buffet Dinner featuring traditional Eid delicacies alongside international cuisine.

The hotel is offering an attractive package priced at BDT 8,333 NET for three diners. Selected bank cardholders, members of Fan of Dhaka Regency, and the Dhaka Regency Premier Club - the city's largest loyalty program - can enjoy the buffet at a discounted rate of BDT 5,555 NET with a special buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer.

To complement the dining experience, Dhaka Regency is rolling out exclusive Eid room packages starting at BDT 10,555 NET. These packages include complimentary breakfast, access to wellness facilities, spa discounts, and other benefits aimed at creating memorable family moments.

In addition, the hotel is promoting relaxation and well-being through its Eid-exclusive spa offers, which feature rejuvenating therapies with a 25pc discount. Fitness enthusiasts can also avail themselves of a 40pc discount on gym memberships during the festive period.

For those looking to unwind, Dhaka Regency's lounges provide a cozy atmosphere with signature coffee blends, bubbly mocktails, and handcrafted desserts.

The hotel is offering a 20pc discount at the Comfee Lounge, alongside a buy-one-get-one-free offer on pizzas and various other promotions.

With these offerings, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort aims to provide a comprehensive festive retreat that blends celebration with serenity, inviting guests to create lasting memories this Eid.

-B