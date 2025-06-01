403
China refuses comparison between Ukraine war, Taiwan
(MENAFN) China has firmly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s comparison of the Taiwan issue to the conflict in Ukraine, calling the analogy “unacceptable.” The Chinese Embassy in Singapore issued a statement on Saturday, following Macron’s speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit a day earlier.
During his address, Macron warned against minimizing the Ukraine conflict as merely a European issue. “If we accept that Russia can seize part of Ukraine without consequences… what does that mean for Taiwan?” he said, implying broader global implications.
In response, the Chinese Embassy emphasized that Taiwan and Ukraine are fundamentally different situations. “Comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable. The two are different in nature, and not comparable at all,” the embassy stated in a Facebook post. It reaffirmed Beijing’s stance that Taiwan is “entirely China’s internal affair.”
China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has pledged to achieve reunification, by force if necessary. The island has been self-governed since 1949, after the Chinese civil war led the defeated nationalist government to retreat there. Despite Taiwan’s de facto independence, only a few nations officially recognize it as a sovereign country, while most—including the US and Russia—observe the ‘One-China’ policy, recognizing Beijing as the legitimate government of China.
Meanwhile, Russia insists that peace in Ukraine must involve Kyiv recognizing Moscow’s sovereignty over territories that joined Russia after referendums in Crimea (2014) and four additional regions (2022), following the US-backed coup in Kiev.
While formal diplomatic recognition of Taiwan remains limited, many Western countries maintain unofficial relations and provide support, adding to tensions with China.
