Dubai Airports Strengthens Accessibility Mission With New Advisory Voices

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A Paralympian, a disability rights pioneer, and an inclusive advocacy foundation bring lived experience and expertise to support the next phase of inclusive travel at DXB

Dubai, UAE,September 2025: Dubai Airports, the operator of the busiest international airport, has enlisted Paralympian Jessica Smith, disability rights expert Fatma Al Jassim, and the advocacy foundation, Team AngelWolf as strategic advisors. This move is a major step toward making Dubai International (DXB) the world's most accessible and inclusive airport.

The new advisors will leverage their expertise and advocacy to help Dubai Airports identify gaps, challenge assumptions, and co-create meaningful solutions for accessible travel. This collaboration reflects Dubai Airports' vision that true accessibility goes beyond infrastructure and is rooted in lived experience and direct community input, ensuring that solutions are shaped by the real experiences of People of Determination.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said:“True inclusion begins with listening. By focusing our work on the lived experiences of our guests, we can challenge our own assumptions and co-create an airport experience that moves us closer to becoming the world's most inclusive hub.”

Together, these three advisors bring a wealth of lived experience and advocacy to DXB. Smith is an award-winning disability inclusion consultant and former Paralympian who represented Australia at the 2004 Paralympic Games. Al Jassim is an Emirati pioneer in disability inclusion. Team AngelWolf is a Dubai-based family foundation known for achieving multiple Guinness World Records through inclusive teamwork.

The new collaboration marks a new step in Dubai Airports' mission to build a more inclusive future for the aviation industry. As the first international airport globally to be designated a Certified Autism CenterTM awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), DXB has already trained more than 53,000 employees in hidden disabilities practices.

The airport is a key partner in Dubai's broader ambition to become a disability-friendly city, a vision that gained momentum when the city was named as the first Certified Autism Destination in the Eastern Hemisphere earlier this year.



Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai's airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history.

DXB is ranked as the world's number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35 billion, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

