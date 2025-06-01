403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Austria sounds alarm on increasing illiteracy
(MENAFN) Austria is facing a troubling rise in illiteracy, with nearly 30% of its population demonstrating low reading proficiency, according to new data released by Statistics Austria.
The report reveals that approximately 2.6 million people in the country, which has a population of around nine million, now have limited reading skills. This marks an 11.9% increase in the number of low-literacy individuals between 2012 and 2023.
The decline is most evident among workers in jobs requiring low to medium qualifications. The average reading competency for Austrians aged 16 to 65 is currently 254 points—below the OECD average of 260. While young adults (ages 16–24) scored above the OECD benchmark, older age groups significantly underperformed.
Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria, highlighted the widening literacy gap, stating that disparities in adult reading abilities have grown over time. He also pointed to a sharp drop in the consumption of more complex reading materials like newspapers and magazines. Austrians now tend to focus more on brief texts such as emails.
In addition to literacy concerns, the report notes that everyday math skills have also declined. The share of Austrians with low numeracy levels rose by 6.7% over the same period, with 22.6% of the population now struggling with basic math tasks.
In contrast, a 2024 survey by Russian state pollster VTSIOM showed that reading remains widespread in Russia, with 87% of respondents saying they had read something in the previous week. Fiction was the most popular choice, followed by news and social media content.
The report reveals that approximately 2.6 million people in the country, which has a population of around nine million, now have limited reading skills. This marks an 11.9% increase in the number of low-literacy individuals between 2012 and 2023.
The decline is most evident among workers in jobs requiring low to medium qualifications. The average reading competency for Austrians aged 16 to 65 is currently 254 points—below the OECD average of 260. While young adults (ages 16–24) scored above the OECD benchmark, older age groups significantly underperformed.
Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria, highlighted the widening literacy gap, stating that disparities in adult reading abilities have grown over time. He also pointed to a sharp drop in the consumption of more complex reading materials like newspapers and magazines. Austrians now tend to focus more on brief texts such as emails.
In addition to literacy concerns, the report notes that everyday math skills have also declined. The share of Austrians with low numeracy levels rose by 6.7% over the same period, with 22.6% of the population now struggling with basic math tasks.
In contrast, a 2024 survey by Russian state pollster VTSIOM showed that reading remains widespread in Russia, with 87% of respondents saying they had read something in the previous week. Fiction was the most popular choice, followed by news and social media content.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment