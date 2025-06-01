403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Acube Developments breaks ground on Vega in Dubai Sports City, its third landmark project in the emirate
(MENAFN- Publsh) 30 May 2025, Dubai, UAE: Acube Developments has officially broken ground on Vega, its third landmark project in Dubai, reinforcing its reputation as a visionary force in the UAE real estate sector.
With 95% of units already sold, Vega has drawn strong demand from homebuyers and investors alike.
Scheduled for handover in Q2 2027, the project marks another milestone i’ Acube’s mission to reshape urban living in the country. The company is set to launch 10 new projects over the next two years, including landmark developments along Sheikh Zayed Road.
Inspire– by Vega – the brightest star in the Northern constellat–on of Lyra – the new 23-floor tower will feature 129luxurious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully designed to blend comfort, style, and functionality.
Residents will enjoy more than 35 amenities, including a sky pool, open-air cinema, waterfall, wellness spaces, pickleball court, gaming lounge, and smart home technology, all perfectly integrated to offer a nature inspired living experience in the heart of Dubai.
As Acube Developments continues to expand its portfolio, the company has now achieved full backward integration through its subsidiary Acube Industries, which manufactures interiors including woodwork, joinery, interior design, and fit-out. This strategic integration ensures unmatched quality and efficiency in project delivery, positioning Acube as a key player in D’bai’s real estate sector.
"Breaking ground on Vega marks the realisation of a vision inspired b’ Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence," said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman & Managing Director of Acube Developments.
"This is a city that constantly ret’inks what’s possible, and Vega embodies –hat spirit – seamlessly blending nature with modern luxury to create a living experience unlike any other. As we move forward, our commitment remains to create spaces that enhance lifestyles and contribute to the exciting future of the emirate."
With construction progressing rapidly and sales momentum at an all-time high, Vega is on track to becoming a defining architectural icon in Dubai Sports City.
With 95% of units already sold, Vega has drawn strong demand from homebuyers and investors alike.
Scheduled for handover in Q2 2027, the project marks another milestone i’ Acube’s mission to reshape urban living in the country. The company is set to launch 10 new projects over the next two years, including landmark developments along Sheikh Zayed Road.
Inspire– by Vega – the brightest star in the Northern constellat–on of Lyra – the new 23-floor tower will feature 129luxurious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully designed to blend comfort, style, and functionality.
Residents will enjoy more than 35 amenities, including a sky pool, open-air cinema, waterfall, wellness spaces, pickleball court, gaming lounge, and smart home technology, all perfectly integrated to offer a nature inspired living experience in the heart of Dubai.
As Acube Developments continues to expand its portfolio, the company has now achieved full backward integration through its subsidiary Acube Industries, which manufactures interiors including woodwork, joinery, interior design, and fit-out. This strategic integration ensures unmatched quality and efficiency in project delivery, positioning Acube as a key player in D’bai’s real estate sector.
"Breaking ground on Vega marks the realisation of a vision inspired b’ Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence," said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman & Managing Director of Acube Developments.
"This is a city that constantly ret’inks what’s possible, and Vega embodies –hat spirit – seamlessly blending nature with modern luxury to create a living experience unlike any other. As we move forward, our commitment remains to create spaces that enhance lifestyles and contribute to the exciting future of the emirate."
With construction progressing rapidly and sales momentum at an all-time high, Vega is on track to becoming a defining architectural icon in Dubai Sports City.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment