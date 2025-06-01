403
UNRWA Chief Describes Gaza Aid Deliveries as “Mockery”
(MENAFN) The top official at the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has sharply criticized the current volume of aid reaching Gaza, describing it as “mockery” of the colossal humanitarian disaster in the blockaded territory.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, speaking on X, revealed, “There are reports that 900 trucks were sent in the past two weeks. That’s just over 10 per cent of the daily needs of people in Gaza.”
He condemned the aid efforts, stating, “The aid that’s being sent now makes a mockery of the mass tragedy unfolding under our watch.” Lazzarini also highlighted the ongoing political stalemate, saying, “we are back to the blaming game while the people of Gaza are starving and trying to survive heavy bombardments.”
Lazzarini appealed for cooperation, insisting, “We are not asking for the impossible,” and urged, “Allow the UN including UNRWA and humanitarian partners to do our work: assist people in need and preserving their dignity.”
He contrasted current conditions with those during a previous ceasefire when daily aid deliveries reached between 600 and 800 trucks, successfully averting famine at the time. “The current mass starvation can be stopped. It takes political will,” Lazzarini emphasized.
Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings, halting the influx of vital supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel to Gaza’s population of 2.4 million people.
The offensive launched by Israel in October 2023 has resulted in nearly 54,400 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children. Aid organizations continue to sound the alarm over the threat of widespread famine within the enclave.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case before the International Court of Justice over alleged war crimes against civilians in the territory.
