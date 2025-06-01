403
Joramco Expands MRO Capabilities to Include the Embraer E2 Aircraft
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has received the approval from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) to perform line and base maintenance checks on the Embraer ERJ-190 series powered by PW1900G engine. This addition marks a significant milestone in Joramco’s strategy to expand its capabilities in line with evolving aircraft technologies and market needs.
As part of the capability addition process, Joramco invested in specialized theoretical and practical training. The theoretical type training was delivered on-site at Joramco’s facility by Embraer instructors, providing tailored instruction aligned with Joramco’s procedures, while the practical type training was conducted by Embraer at its dedicated training facilities in Brazil, where Joramco’s staff gained hands-on experience with E2 aircraft under OEM supervision.
Commenting on the announcement, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said: “Introducing the Embraer E2 to our capabilities is a strategic step aligned with our long-term roadmap and in support to Jordan’s national flag carrier, Royal Jordanian. This milestone reinforces our commitment to supporting the needs of our customers and expanding our ability to serve a broader range of modern fleets.”
