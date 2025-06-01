403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky's Suggested Trilateral Summit Sparks Debate
(MENAFN) Former Russian Leader Dmitry Medvedev has alleged that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is attempting to restore his political credibility by proposing a joint meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Medvedev, now serving as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, suggested that Zelensky is seeking to gain recognition and validation as a national leader through such a high-profile diplomatic encounter.
Zelensky, whose official term in office ended more than a year ago, continues to invoke martial law as justification for not organizing new elections.
The Russian government has labeled him “illegitimate,” arguing that his leadership lacks constitutional foundation due to the absence of a fresh electoral mandate.
In a message posted on his Telegram account Friday, Medvedev contended that the rationale behind Zelensky’s push for a trilateral dialogue is “obvious enough.”
He asserted that participating in discussions with Trump and Putin could grant Zelensky a significant image boost by associating himself with two globally influential figures.
Medvedev further speculated that Zelensky might use the proposed summit to strengthen his position within Ukraine.
By doing so, the Ukrainian president could potentially delay elections even longer and persuade the country’s political elites that “now is not the time to change horses in midstream.”
Earlier in the week, Zelensky declared, “we are ready for the ‘Trump, Putin, and me’ format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelensky format, and then the three of us.”
He also revealed that various possible locations were under review for the meeting, but emphasized that Türkiye was the “most realistic option.”
Responding the next day, President Trump indicated he would be open to a three-party discussion with Zelensky and Putin “if it’s necessary.”
Medvedev, now serving as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, suggested that Zelensky is seeking to gain recognition and validation as a national leader through such a high-profile diplomatic encounter.
Zelensky, whose official term in office ended more than a year ago, continues to invoke martial law as justification for not organizing new elections.
The Russian government has labeled him “illegitimate,” arguing that his leadership lacks constitutional foundation due to the absence of a fresh electoral mandate.
In a message posted on his Telegram account Friday, Medvedev contended that the rationale behind Zelensky’s push for a trilateral dialogue is “obvious enough.”
He asserted that participating in discussions with Trump and Putin could grant Zelensky a significant image boost by associating himself with two globally influential figures.
Medvedev further speculated that Zelensky might use the proposed summit to strengthen his position within Ukraine.
By doing so, the Ukrainian president could potentially delay elections even longer and persuade the country’s political elites that “now is not the time to change horses in midstream.”
Earlier in the week, Zelensky declared, “we are ready for the ‘Trump, Putin, and me’ format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelensky format, and then the three of us.”
He also revealed that various possible locations were under review for the meeting, but emphasized that Türkiye was the “most realistic option.”
Responding the next day, President Trump indicated he would be open to a three-party discussion with Zelensky and Putin “if it’s necessary.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment