Accident Claims Lives of Nigerian Athletes
(MENAFN) At least 21 athletes from Kano State lost their lives in a devastating accident on Saturday when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged in Kura Local Government Area.
The team had been heading home after participating in the National Sports Festival held in Ogun State, located in Nigeria's southwestern region.
The ill-fated bus, which was transporting 35 individuals—mainly sportsmen and team officials—was returning from the nationwide event when the deadly incident unfolded.
A senior government representative confirmed that the accident happened before the travelers could reach their home city.
Umar Faggie, who leads the Kano State Sports Commission, reported in a phone call with a news agency that "the athletes were traveling in a Kano State Sports Commission bus when it flipped off the bridge."
Emergency responders transported those who survived the crash to a medical facility for urgent treatment.
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, conveyed his "deep sorrow" in response to the tragic deaths.
Through a statement posted on his X account, he mourned the loss, calling the deceased athletes "the very best of our nation, dedicated, talented, and full of promise."
He added, “I am heartbroken by news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.”
The National Sports Festival (NSF) is a prestigious and wide-ranging sports competition in Nigeria, drawing participants from across the country.
It serves as a platform to promote national cohesion, athletic excellence, and talent development.
The NSF features a broad array of sports, including track and field events, soccer, basketball, and volleyball, among others.
