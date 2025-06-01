403
Erdogan Holds Talks with Bulgarian, Somali Presidents
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in individual phone conversations on Saturday with the Presidents of Bulgaria and Somalia, focusing on bilateral ties, as well as regional and international concerns.
These discussions aimed to enhance diplomatic cooperation and address pressing global challenges.
During his exchange with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Erdogan remarked that attempts to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia are still underway.
This information was shared in a statement posted by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.
He underlined that Bulgaria’s careful stance on the matter is being attentively monitored and pointed out that Türkiye is striving to host dialogue between the warring sides in Istanbul, with the ultimate goal of achieving peace in the region.
Erdogan further noted that the partnership between Türkiye and Bulgaria is steadily strengthening, and meaningful strides are being taken across various domains.
He mentioned that initiatives are being pursued to deepen collaboration in the defense and energy fields, signaling expanding relations between the two neighboring nations.
In a separate phone call with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye backs Somalia’s aspiration for growth through democratic governance, affirming Ankara’s commitment to ramp up assistance to Mogadishu, especially in the fight against terrorist threats.
The Turkish leader also expressed his country’s continued support for Somalia in the energy and fishing industries, describing these areas of cooperation as promising and vital for the future.
He reaffirmed Türkiye's intent to maintain solidarity with Somalia, emphasizing a shared vision for sustainable development.
