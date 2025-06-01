Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK's Reform Party Now Accepting Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies For Donations

UK's Reform Party Now Accepting Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies For Donations


2025-06-01 01:04:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Nigel Farage, leader of the UK's Reform Party, has announced that the party will now accept donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Farage made the announcement during a speech at a Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, Azernews reports.

The Reform UK party's official website has already been updated to accommodate crypto donations. A statement on the site emphasizes that all contributions must comply with the UK Electoral Commission's regulations, and anonymous donations are not permitted.

This move positions Reform UK as one of the first major political parties in Britain to embrace digital currencies as a funding method.

MENAFN01062025000195011045ID1109620571

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search