Tajikistan's Foreign Debt Sees Moderate Decline

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's external debt stood at $3.1 billion as of April 1, 2025, which is a decrease of $87 million, or 2.7 percent, compared to the beginning of the year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The debt portfolio is predominantly characterized by direct sovereign borrowing, constituting 95.6 percent of the aggregate, whereas the residual 4.4 percent pertains to state-backed liabilities.



The People's Republic of China remains the predominant sovereign creditor, possessing approximately $1 billion in outstanding loan obligations. Tajikistan is encumbered by substantial liabilities to various prominent global financial entities, encompassing the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.



A significant element of the liability portfolio is the unredeemed $500 million Eurobond launched in 2017, strategically designed to facilitate the capital influx for the Rogun hydropower infrastructure project.



In the interim, the fiscal blueprint for 2025 designates approximately 4 billion somoni (equivalent to $385 million) for the purpose of debt servicing obligations.