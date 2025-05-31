Car Review: Lexus LX 700H Is The Latest Power Player On The Road

The launch of the all-new fourth-generation Lexus LX alongside the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300‭ ‬was among the most anticipated automotive events in 2021‭, ‬and ever since‭, ‬they've been selling like hot shawarma‭. ‬Now‭, ‬the range includes a hybrid variant‭, ‬LX 700h‭, ‬the most powerful and fuel-efficient LX yet‭. ‬But with a steep starting price of Dh590,000‭, ‬is it really worth twice as much as an LC300‭?‬

DESIGN‭ & ‬AESTHETICS

Yes‭, ‬the Lexus LX is the Land Cruiser's cousin‭, ‬but it carries a grand identity of its own‭. ‬This full-size SUV‭ (‬5100x1990x1895‭ ‬mm‭) ‬has a certain visual heft‭, ‬second only to the Escalade‭. ‬But it's not just about size‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's about exaggerated details‭. ‬The massive spindle grille‭ ‬-‭ ‬arguably with one slat too many-and angular headlamps with triple-eye LED units give it a commanding face‭. ‬Then‭, ‬there's that tall‭, ‬brawny hood‭, ‬which has a central concave indentation to improve forward visibility‭. ‬Its traditional two-box silhouette adds to the robust stance‭, ‬while the giant 22-inch forged multi-spoke alloy wheels lend it a touch of sophisticated chic‭. ‬At‭ ‬the rear‭, ‬the tailpipe is kept hidden‭, ‬as a subtle nod to its green credentials‭. ‬The LX 700h may seem bold and edgy to some or‭ ‬marginally overstyled to others‭, ‬but it undeniably looks premium‭ ‬-‭ ‬ready to take you to your next board meeting or dinner soirée in glitzy Dubai‭.‬

Keeping the ride height in mind‭, ‬Lexus equipped it with a side step and an A-pillar grab handle to aid entry‭. ‬And like an electric chauffeur‭, ‬the soft-closing doors take care of themselves if left ajar‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬the cabin is as luxurious as expected from Lexus‭, ‬featuring leather-draped surfaces‭, ‬beautiful wood trims‭, ‬and large tech-rich screens‭ ‬-‭ ‬all showcasing impeccable build quality‭. ‬The uncommon dual-screen setup consists of a 12.3-inch screen for navigation and media‭, ‬and a seven-inch display just below for drive modes and climate control‭. ‬However‭, ‬while the centre console looks sophisticated‭, ‬the clutter of buttons makes it feel operationally complicated‭. ‬The leather and wood steering wheel is a delight to grip‭, ‬and‭ ‬it's complemented by large‭, ‬well-placed controls‭. ‬Right behind it sits a digital instrument cluster with vivid‭, ‬configurable graphics‭.‬

In terms of accommodations‭, ‬the second row is roomy‭, ‬but not vast‭, ‬and the third row‭ ‬-‭ ‬while offering separate vents and USB ports‭ ‬-‭ ‬forces knees-up seating due to a high floor‭. ‬And‭, ‬surprisingly‭, ‬there's no panoramic sunroof‭.‬

POWERTRAIN‭ & ‬PERFORMANCE

You can start the LX 700h with a fancy fingerprint sensor on the push-start switch although its placement may lead to you confusing it with infotainment control‭.‬

Like the LX 600‭/‬LC300‭, ‬it houses a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6‭, ‬but here it's paired with a single electric motor powered by a small nickel-metal hydride battery‭. ‬This setup delivers smooth‭, ‬broad power‭, ‬while the shift-by-wire transmission and stubby toggle-style shifter ensure seamless gear changes‭.‬

Combined output is 457‭ ‬PS and 790‭ ‬Nm‭ ‬-‭ ‬a solid jump from the LX 600's 409‭ ‬hp and 650‭ ‬Nm‭ ‬-‭ ‬but the added weight somewhat negates the advantage‭. ‬On the road‭, ‬the LX 700h glides almost like a luxury limo over rough patches and feels more refined than the LC300‭. ‬However‭, ‬there's noticeable body roll during quick manoeuvres‭. ‬In our 0–100kmph acceleration sprints‭, ‬it consistently clocked under 7.5‭ ‬seconds‭ ‬-‭ ‬about the same as its siblings‭ ‬-‭ ‬and despite being a hybrid‭, ‬fuel economy wasn't much better either‭, ‬returning a dismal 5.4kmpl‭. ‬A plug-in hybrid powertrain would've made more sense at this price‭.‬

Off-road credentials remain strong‭, ‬thanks to a four-wheel drive system with a Torsen limited-slip differential‭, ‬Crawl Control‭, ‬Multi-Terrain Select modes‭, ‬and hydraulic suspension that adjusts ride height‭. ‬Still‭, ‬it's unlikely the first or second owner will venture off-road‭ ‬-‭ ‬but if you must‭, ‬opt for the Overtrail variant with the 18-inch knobby tyres‭.‬

FEATURES‭ & ‬FUNCTIONALITY

Luggage space behind the third row is minimal at around 200‭ ‬litres‭, ‬but folding down both the second and third rows expands it to nearly 1,800‭ ‬litres‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬there's a large central cool box up front‭ ‬-‭ ‬accessible from the left‭, ‬right‭, ‬and rear‭ ‬-‭ ‬and in the boot‭, ‬a‭ ‬three-point plug that's handy for a laptop or grill‭. ‬It can also tow up to 3,500kg‭.‬

The 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio system delivers superb fidelity‭. ‬The infotainment also supports wireless Apple CarPlay‭, ‬allowing use of preferred navigation and music apps‭. ‬However‭, ‬the voice assistant is sluggish‭, ‬and wireless charging speed is average‭. ‬Rear passengers are treated to dual 11.4-inch screens‭, ‬an HDMI port for game consoles‭, ‬and two USB-C ports‭. ‬The four-zone climate control is powerful‭, ‬and features like ventilated‭, ‬heated‭, ‬and five-mode massaging front seats reinforce the luxury vibe‭.‬

Lexus Safety System‭+ ‬3.0‭ ‬offers comprehensive driver assistance technology‭, ‬but standout features include digital rear-view mirrors for unobstructed visibility and a 360-degree monitor with a clever underbody view‭ ‬-‭ ‬though its feed occasionally interrupts screen functions‭.‬

VERDICT

The brand Lexus was created to win over luxury buyers by delivering real value through exceptional build quality‭, ‬executive styling‭, ‬and cossetting features at a relatively affordable price‭. ‬The 2025‭ ‬Lexus LX 700h attempts to do this‭. ‬However‭, ‬the cluttered centre console detracts from usability‭, ‬the hybrid system offers little real-world advantage‭, ‬and the price is steep‭. ‬It's a good luxury SUV in isolation‭ ‬-‭ ‬but is it worth twice as much as a Land Cruiser‭, ‬or better than its ICE-powered LX 600‭ ‬sibling‭? ‬I'm not so sure‭. ‬That said‭, ‬Lexus'‭ ‬renowned reliability and strong resale value make it a better long-term ownership bet than many rivals‭.‬

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type‭ ‬ -‭ ‬7-seater‭; ‬5-door premium full-size SUV

Engine ‭ ‬-‭ ‬Front-engine‭; ‬twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6‭ + ‬e-motor‭; ‬four-wheel drive

Transmission ‭ ‬-‭ ‬10-speed automatic

Peak output ‭ ‬-‭ ‬457‭ ‬PS‭ (‬system total‭); ‬409‭ ‬PS‭ ‬@‭ ‬5,200‭ ‬rpm‭ (‬ICE‭) + ‬54‭ ‬PS‭ (‬e-motor‭) - ‬790‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬system total‭); ‬650‭ ‬Nm‭ ‬@‭ ‬2,000‭ - ‬3,600‭ ‬rpm‭ + ‬290‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬e-motor‭)‬

0‭ ‬to 100kmph ‭ ‬-‭ ‬sub-7.5‭ ‬seconds‭ (‬estimated‭)‬

Top speed ‭ ‬-‭ ‬210‭ ‬kmph‭ (‬drag limited‭; ‬estimated‭)‬

Price ‭ ‬-‭ ‬Starting at Dh590,000

Editor's rating: 7.5/10

GOOD‭: ‬ Imposing presence‭; ‬build quality‭; ‬overall comfort and features‭; ‬reliability and residual value

BAD‭:‬ ‭ ‬Overly busy centre console‭; ‬not quicker or more economical‭; ‬pricey