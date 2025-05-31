Car Review: Lexus LX 700H Is The Latest Power Player On The Road
The launch of the all-new fourth-generation Lexus LX alongside the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was among the most anticipated automotive events in 2021, and ever since, they've been selling like hot shawarma. Now, the range includes a hybrid variant, LX 700h, the most powerful and fuel-efficient LX yet. But with a steep starting price of Dh590,000, is it really worth twice as much as an LC300?
DESIGN & AESTHETICS
Yes, the Lexus LX is the Land Cruiser's cousin, but it carries a grand identity of its own. This full-size SUV (5100x1990x1895 mm) has a certain visual heft, second only to the Escalade. But it's not just about size - it's about exaggerated details. The massive spindle grille - arguably with one slat too many-and angular headlamps with triple-eye LED units give it a commanding face. Then, there's that tall, brawny hood, which has a central concave indentation to improve forward visibility. Its traditional two-box silhouette adds to the robust stance, while the giant 22-inch forged multi-spoke alloy wheels lend it a touch of sophisticated chic. At the rear, the tailpipe is kept hidden, as a subtle nod to its green credentials. The LX 700h may seem bold and edgy to some or marginally overstyled to others, but it undeniably looks premium - ready to take you to your next board meeting or dinner soirée in glitzy Dubai.
Keeping the ride height in mind, Lexus equipped it with a side step and an A-pillar grab handle to aid entry. And like an electric chauffeur, the soft-closing doors take care of themselves if left ajar. Inside, the cabin is as luxurious as expected from Lexus, featuring leather-draped surfaces, beautiful wood trims, and large tech-rich screens - all showcasing impeccable build quality. The uncommon dual-screen setup consists of a 12.3-inch screen for navigation and media, and a seven-inch display just below for drive modes and climate control. However, while the centre console looks sophisticated, the clutter of buttons makes it feel operationally complicated. The leather and wood steering wheel is a delight to grip, and it's complemented by large, well-placed controls. Right behind it sits a digital instrument cluster with vivid, configurable graphics.
In terms of accommodations, the second row is roomy, but not vast, and the third row - while offering separate vents and USB ports - forces knees-up seating due to a high floor. And, surprisingly, there's no panoramic sunroof.
POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
You can start the LX 700h with a fancy fingerprint sensor on the push-start switch although its placement may lead to you confusing it with infotainment control.
Like the LX 600/LC300, it houses a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6, but here it's paired with a single electric motor powered by a small nickel-metal hydride battery. This setup delivers smooth, broad power, while the shift-by-wire transmission and stubby toggle-style shifter ensure seamless gear changes.
Combined output is 457 PS and 790 Nm - a solid jump from the LX 600's 409 hp and 650 Nm - but the added weight somewhat negates the advantage. On the road, the LX 700h glides almost like a luxury limo over rough patches and feels more refined than the LC300. However, there's noticeable body roll during quick manoeuvres. In our 0–100kmph acceleration sprints, it consistently clocked under 7.5 seconds - about the same as its siblings - and despite being a hybrid, fuel economy wasn't much better either, returning a dismal 5.4kmpl. A plug-in hybrid powertrain would've made more sense at this price.
Off-road credentials remain strong, thanks to a four-wheel drive system with a Torsen limited-slip differential, Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select modes, and hydraulic suspension that adjusts ride height. Still, it's unlikely the first or second owner will venture off-road - but if you must, opt for the Overtrail variant with the 18-inch knobby tyres.
FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY
Luggage space behind the third row is minimal at around 200 litres, but folding down both the second and third rows expands it to nearly 1,800 litres. Inside, there's a large central cool box up front - accessible from the left, right, and rear - and in the boot, a three-point plug that's handy for a laptop or grill. It can also tow up to 3,500kg.
The 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio system delivers superb fidelity. The infotainment also supports wireless Apple CarPlay, allowing use of preferred navigation and music apps. However, the voice assistant is sluggish, and wireless charging speed is average. Rear passengers are treated to dual 11.4-inch screens, an HDMI port for game consoles, and two USB-C ports. The four-zone climate control is powerful, and features like ventilated, heated, and five-mode massaging front seats reinforce the luxury vibe.
Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 offers comprehensive driver assistance technology, but standout features include digital rear-view mirrors for unobstructed visibility and a 360-degree monitor with a clever underbody view - though its feed occasionally interrupts screen functions.
VERDICT
The brand Lexus was created to win over luxury buyers by delivering real value through exceptional build quality, executive styling, and cossetting features at a relatively affordable price. The 2025 Lexus LX 700h attempts to do this. However, the cluttered centre console detracts from usability, the hybrid system offers little real-world advantage, and the price is steep. It's a good luxury SUV in isolation - but is it worth twice as much as a Land Cruiser, or better than its ICE-powered LX 600 sibling? I'm not so sure. That said, Lexus' renowned reliability and strong resale value make it a better long-term ownership bet than many rivals.
SPECIFICATIONS
Body type - 7-seater; 5-door premium full-size SUV
Engine - Front-engine; twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 + e-motor; four-wheel drive
Transmission - 10-speed automatic
Peak output - 457 PS (system total); 409 PS @ 5,200 rpm (ICE) + 54 PS (e-motor) - 790 Nm (system total); 650 Nm @ 2,000 - 3,600 rpm + 290 Nm (e-motor)
0 to 100kmph - sub-7.5 seconds (estimated)
Top speed - 210 kmph (drag limited; estimated)
Price - Starting at Dh590,000
Editor's rating: 7.5/10
GOOD: Imposing presence; build quality; overall comfort and features; reliability and residual value
BAD: Overly busy centre console; not quicker or more economical; pricey
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment