Affordable 2025 Ghost The Band Concert Tickets: Save With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets For All Levels Of Seating

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Rock out with Ghost in 2025! Save 10% on affordable tickets with CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets."Score affordable 2025 Ghost concert tickets for the Skeletour World Tour at CapitalCityTickets! Use promo code CITY10 to save 10% on all seating levels, from floor to upper tiers. Enjoy Ghost's theatrical rock spectacle with hits and new tracks from Skeletá. Buy early for the best deals and secure seats with a 100% guarantee. Visit CapitalCityTickets now to save on 2025 Ghost tickets!

Get ready to experience the theatrical rock spectacle of Ghost's 2025 Skeletour World Tour! The Grammy-winning Swedish band, known for their provocative lyrics, elaborate live performances, and genre-blending mix of metal, rock, and pop, is hitting arenas across North America, Europe, the UK, and Mexico. If you're looking to score affordable 2025 Ghost concert tickets, CapitalCityTickets is your trusted source for discounted tickets across all seating levels. Use the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout to save an additional 10% on your purchase, from floor seats to upper tiers. Here's everything you need to know about securing cheap Ghost tickets and the full list of 2025 tour dates for this unforgettable live ritual.

Buy Cheapest 2025 Ghost Tickets Now

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Ghost Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a leading secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic, budget-friendly Ghost tickets with a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why it's the top choice for fans:

Affordable Prices: Tickets start as low as $22.50 for select shows, often below face value.

Exclusive Promo Code CITY10: Save 10% on all seating levels, including general admission, floor, and upper-level seats, with code CITY10.

Wide Selection: Choose from a variety of seating options, including VIP packages with perks like early entry or exclusive merchandise.

Secure Checkout: Enjoy a seamless, user-friendly platform with instant ticket delivery via mobile entry or printable e-tickets.

Trusted Platform: Backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, ensuring authentic tickets delivered on time.

By shopping at CapitalCityTickets and applying promo code CITY10, you can secure the cheapest 2025 Ghost concert tickets for an electrifying night of music and theatrics.

Ghost's 2025 Skeletour World Tour: What to Expect

Ghost's Skeletour World Tour 2025 is billed as their most ambitious live ritual yet, promising a phantasmagoric spectacle that welcomes lifelong fans and newcomers alike. With their upcoming album Skeletá set to release on April 25, 2025, expect to hear new tracks alongside hits like“Mary on a Cross,”“Square Hammer,” and“Dance Macabre.” Known for their elaborate costumes, theatrical storytelling, and immersive stage production, Ghost delivers a unique concert experience that blends heavy metal with cinematic flair. Whether you're after front-row seats or budget-friendly options, CapitalCityTickets has you covered for this must-see tour.

Grab Discounted Ghost Concert Tickets with CITY10

How to Get Affordable 2025 Ghost Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

Follow these simple steps to secure cheap tickets for Ghost's 2025 Skeletour World Tour:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Go to the Ghost tickets page to browse available shows.

Select Your Concert: Choose your preferred city and venue from the 2025 tour schedule.

Pick Your Seats: Use interactive seating charts to select floor, lower-level, or upper-level seats based on your budget.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout to unlock a 10% discount on your entire order.

Complete Your Purchase: Finalize your order with secure payment options and receive tickets instantly via email or mobile delivery.

Pro Tip: Purchase tickets early to lock in the lowest prices, as demand for Ghost's 2025 tour is high, especially for major cities like Los Angeles and New York. Midweek shows or less high-demand venues may offer additional savings.

Ghost 2025 Skeletour World Tour Dates (North America)

Ghost's 2025 North American tour leg kicks off on July 9 in Baltimore, MD, and wraps up on August 16 in Houston, TX. Below is the confirmed list of North American tour dates, as announced by sources like Ticketmaster and Live Nation:

July 9, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

July 11, 2025 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 12, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 15, 2025 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Centre Bell

July 16, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

July 18, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 19, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 21, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 22, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

July 24, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

July 26, 2025 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 28, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

July 30, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 1, 2025 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 3, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

August 5, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

August 6, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

August 8, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

August 10, 2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 12, 2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

August 13, 2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 15, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

August 16, 2025 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Note: Additional dates or changes may be announced. Check CapitalCityTickets or Ticketmaster for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Score Cheap 2025 Ghost Tour Tickets – Save 10% with CITY10!

Tips for Scoring the Cheapest Ghost Tickets

Maximize your savings with these expert tips:

Buy Early: High-demand shows in cities like Brooklyn and Los Angeles may sell out quickly. Early purchases secure better seats and lower prices.

Use Promo Code CITY10: Always apply CITY10 at checkout to reduce costs by 10%.

Opt for Midweek Shows: Concerts on weekdays (e.g., July 15 in Montreal) often have lower prices than weekend dates.

Choose Upper-Level or General Admission: These sections provide budget-friendly options with great views, especially in smaller venues.

Check for Last-Minute Deals: CapitalCityTickets may offer discounted unsold tickets closer to the event date.

Sign Up for Alerts: Subscribe to CapitalCityTickets's newsletter or follow their social media for flash sales and additional promo codes.

Why You Can't Miss Ghost's 2025 Skeletour World Tour

Ghost's live performances are a one-of-a-kind experience, combining heavy metal riffs, theatrical storytelling, and a welcoming atmosphere for fans of all backgrounds. The 2025 Skeletour World Tour promises to elevate their live ritual with new music from Skeletá, stunning visuals, and fan-favorite tracks. Whether you're a lifelong disciple or a curious first-timer, Ghost's concerts offer a unique escape into their darkly whimsical world. Don't miss your chance to witness this Grammy-winning band at their peak-secure your tickets now at CapitalCityTickets.

Shop Now for Affordable Ghost Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Ghost Skeletour World Tour is set to be a landmark event for rock and metal fans, delivering an unforgettable blend of music, theatrics, and community. By shopping at CapitalCityTickets and using promo code CITY10, you can score affordable tickets for any show, from premium floor seats to budget-friendly upper levels. With a 100% buyer guarantee and a seamless purchasing process, CapitalCityTickets is your go-to destination for cheap 2025 Ghost concert tickets. Visit CapitalCityTickets today, browse the tour dates, apply CITY10, and get ready to join the ritual!