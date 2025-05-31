MENAFN - Amman Net) >Rotary Collaborates with Hands Across Borders to Empower Jordanian Youth in Supporting Human Lives | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد



أخبار

تقارير

مقالات

تحقيقات

فيديو

راديو البلد

مشاريع

نشاطات ومقابلات

بودكاست

عمان نت لايت English

ادعمنا | Donate Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلدوزارة العمل عن وقف باب استقدام العمالة غير الأردنية اعتبارا من الخميس، موضحة أنها "لن تفتح باب الاستقدام" مجددا إلى حين اجراء دراسة للسوقبرنامج الأغذية العالمي، يقول إنه "سيضطر" إلى تعليق برنامج التغذية المدرسية الذي يستفيد منه قرابة 430 ألف طالب وطالبة في الأردن، بسبب نقص التمويلعودة طوعية لـ1100 شخص (220 عائلة)، من اللاجئين السوريين من المخيم الإماراتي الأردني خلال الاسبوع الحاليضبط سائق غير مرخص يقود باص طلاب تابع لإحدى المدارس الخاصةاستشهاد 19 فلسطينيا وإصابة آخرون بجروح، الخميس، في مجزرة جديدة يرتكبها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مخيم البريج وسط قطاع غزإسرائيل، تعلن اليوم الخميس، عزمها بناء 22 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، منها 4 مستوطنات جديدة على طول الحدود مع الأردنيكون الطقس لطيفًا في أغلب المناطق ودافئًا في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة × أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Rotary Collaborates with Hands Across Borders to Empower Jordanian Youth in Supporting Human Lives 05/31/2025 - 17:56الرابط المختصر AmmanNet

In a heartwarming display of compassion and innovation, the Rotary Club of Amman Cosmopolitan and the Rotary Club of World Peace, in partnership with Amman Baccalaureate School, MakerSpace, and Isra'a Hospital, have completed the fourth training session of the Hands Across Borders initiative.

Under the expert guidance of Jon Darr Bradshaw from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio, nine students and two teachers from Amman Baccalaureate School worked tirelessly to create 3D-printed prosthetic hands for two 7-year-old girls from Gaza: Joury and Sedra.

Joury was born without a right arm, while Sedra lost part of her arm due to shelling in Gaza during the war.

Nasri Rabani, head of the projects committee at the Rotary Club of Amman Cosmopolitan, said that the students' dedication and empathy shone through as they carefully measured and fitted the prosthetic arms, ensuring the experience was as comfortable as possible for the girls.“This initiative not only provided vital support to the young recipients but also empowered the students, who gained valuable experience in biomedical innovation and humanitarian service,” he said.

The Hands Across Borders project is a testament to the power of collaboration and community service. The Rotary Clubs are proud to have worked with Amman Baccalaureate School's Biomedical Club and the MakerSpace team to bring this project to life.

In recognition of Rotary's initiative and support, the management of Amman Baccalaureate School presented a trophy to the Rotary team, honoring their commitment to transforming lives. This project exemplifies how empowering youth can drive meaningful change in communities.

Video