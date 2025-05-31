EGP 283.6Bn In Total Financing Provided By Regulated Entities In Q1 2025: FRA

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) announced that entities under its supervision provided a total of EGP 283.6bn in financing during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. This includes all regulated non-banking financial activities, such as capital markets, insurance, leasing, and consumer finance.

In its quarterly report, the FRA revealed that equity issuances during Q1 totaled EGP 2bn, while issuances of securities other than shares reached EGP 3bn. Leasing contracts were valued at EGP 1bn during the same period.

Financing extended to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) reached EGP 24.4bn, underscoring the sector's importance in supporting economic growth and job creation. Consumer finance amounted to EGP 17.5bn, and factoring activity-financing through the purchase of accounts receivable-stood at EGP 29.8bn. Mortgage finance also remained strong, recording EGP 11.2bn in value.

The FRA noted that the value of disclosures on movable assets registered in Egypt's collateral registry reached EGP 3trn in Q1, reflecting the growing use of movable assets as loan collateral. Meanwhile, the outstanding balances of MSME financing totaled EGP 6bn.

In the insurance sector, collected premiums reached EGP 30.3bn in the first three months of the year. Of this, property and liability insurance contributed EGP 17.5bn, while life and fund formation insurance accounted for EGP 12.8bn. Paid compensation by insurers during the same period totaled EGP 13.7bn-EGP 6.6bn for property and liability insurance, and EGP 7.1bn for life and fund formation policies.

Private insurance fund investments reached EGP 6.5bn during Q1, indicating solid growth in long-term savings and retirement-related instruments.

The FRA clarified that property and liability insurance includes coverage against risks such as fire, theft, and damage to physical assets, including homes, vehicles, and commercial goods. Life and fund formation insurance comprises life coverage, personal accident insurance, and savings-based policies that help individuals plan for future financial needs.

The authority's report reflects the continued development of Egypt's non-banking financial services sector, a key pillar in the country's economic diversification and financial inclusion strategies.