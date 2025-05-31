Refurbished Karak Museum Opens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, May 31 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Saturday inaugurated the newly refurbished Popular Life Museum in the Karak governorate.The museum is one of the ancient heritage and historical monuments within the Karak Castle, and is "a biography from the memory of humanity and place, and a genuine heritage documented over hundreds of years," the minister said during the opening ceremony, which was attended by local officials.He asked young men and women across the Kingdom and in the southern region to visit the museum "to learn about the quality of life lived by our forefathers and the years of patience, struggle and contentment that Jordanians experienced."It comes as the Kingdom celebrates 79th independence anniversary," he said, commending the efforts of "everyone who contributed to the success of this genuine project, which revives the legacy of the forefathers."Karak Mayor Mohammad Maaytah reminded the audience that the museum was established in 2016 in the Ottoman Judicial Department buildings outside the Karak Castle walls to preserve the region's popular heritage.It was renovated to fully reflect the popular heritage and lifestyle of the forefathers, safeguarding cultural identity and strengthening national belonging, he said.The minister took a tour of the museum, which houses artifacts and heritage tools depicting various aspects of popular life, i.e. trade, agriculture, education, and the judiciary, in addition to a traditional sitting area as part of social life of the era, he said.