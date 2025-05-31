403
Kuwait Amb.: Crown Prince's Visit To Japan Critical Juncture In Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA-Japan, May 31 (KUNA) -- The just-ended visit to Japan by His Highness the Crown Prince of Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah constituted a critical juncture in the history of the bilateral relations, Kuwait Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan said.
During his stay between May 28 and 31, His Highness the Crown Prince held talks with Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Crown Prince Akishino and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which reflected the deep respect between both nations, Al-Zamanan told KUNA on Saturday.
His talks with Prime Minister Ishiba led to an agreement to upgrade their bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership."
Several other agreements were also signed to pave the way for a greater cooperation in vital areas and serve the interests of both nations, Al-Zamanan went on.
Yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince visited Expo 2025 Osaka where he inspected the pavilion of the host country and those of the Gulf Cooperation Council members - the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and then the State of Kuwait.
His Highness the Crown Prince praised the neat organization of Kuwait pavilion, saying it mirrored Kuwait's eminent status on regional and international levels. (pickup previous)
