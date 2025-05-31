Municipality Ministry Says Local Vegetable Production Covers 1OO% Of Market Needs During Peak Months

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The local vegetable production has significantly contributed to meeting local market needs during peak production months, Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi said.

In a statement, Al Khulaifi affirmed that the local market needs of the agricultural products were met 100 percent in certain months, while maintaining high quality in line with the aspirations of local consumers.

He added that these figures reflect the advanced position of local production and its pivotal role in achieving the country's food security goals, supporting price stability, and reducing reliance on imports, while emphasizing that the Ministry continues to support this trend through its various programs and initiatives.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Municipality is continuously working to enhance the status of local products and raise their competitiveness by prioritizing local production and protecting it from unfair competition, in addition to providing appropriate marketing platforms to highlight its quality and enhance consumer confidence. He also commended the fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the prominent role it plays in supporting and marketing local products and enhancing market stability.

Meanwhile, Al Khulaifi noted that the agricultural data digitization project being implemented by the Ministry of Municipality represents a strategic shift aimed at providing a unified and comprehensive data platform that enables decision-makers and agricultural policy developers to access accurate information on production and marketing, contributing to enhanced efficiency and self-sufficiency.

He emphasized that the agricultural and fisheries data digitization project is a fundamental pillar for enhancing productivity and ensuring food security in the country. It aligns with the country's drive toward digital transformation and developing the agricultural sector through sustainable and smart solutions.

The Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department concluded by commending the significant role played by local farm owners in supporting food security and economic stability in Qatar, appreciating their efforts and commitment to improving the quality of local production.