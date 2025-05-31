From Classroom To Boardroom: INJAZ UAE Celebrates 20 Years Of Transforming Student Potential Into Enterprise



Winning ideas showcased in presence of HE Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, address sustainability, social impact, and real-world business challenges Over 800 students pitch innovative solutions in UAE's largest youth entrepreneurship showcase

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: INJAZ UAE, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to business education and youth empowerment, marked its 20anniversary by crowning the next generation of entrepreneurs at the 16National Company Program Competition. Held at the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah and attended by Her Excellency Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, the event brought together more than 800 students from across the UAE to present their startup ventures to a panel of business leaders and industry experts.

Celebrating a major milestone, the annual competition is a cornerstone of INJAZ UAE's mission to prepare students for the future of work through hands-on, real-world learning. This year, 20 finalist teams - 10 from high schools and 10 from universities - emerged from a national pool of 76 teams, representing more than 40% Emirati youth participation.

2025 National Company Program Winners:

High School Competition:



Company of the year: Raicom

Product of the year: Aerosense

Sustainability Award: Sustainly

Best financial plan: Convi

Best marketing plan: Thryve CEO of the Year: Bhavya Paliwal of team Aerosense

University Competition:



Company of the year: Taqdeer

Product of the year: Speak

Sustainability Heroes: Kleva CEO of the year: Lateefa Alnoaimi of team Kleva

This year's winners demonstrated bold thinking, business acumen, and a strong sense of purpose. Top honors went to:

In addition to the top titles, the competition awarded several prestigious recognitions, including the Honeywell Sustainability Award and Mashreq Bank Best Financial Plan Award in the High School category, and the Nestlé Sustainability Heroes Award for university students. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="DSC_6575" src="#" alt="DSC_6575" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

These awards underscore the competition's emphasis on innovation, sustainability, financial literacy, and social impact-aligning closely with the UAE's National Agenda.

Empowering Changemakers:

Her Excellency Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, said:“The US Mission to the UAE is proud to celebrate three years of partnership with INJAZ UAE in advancing entrepreneurship and economic opportunity. This collaboration reflects a results-driven approach, where American innovation and enterprise connect with Emirati talent to deliver real-world impact. We are focused on partnerships that create jobs, spur growth, and strengthen prosperity for both our nations.”

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented:“Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with INJAZ UAE in supporting the next generation of innovators. This competition reflects our shared commitment to empowering youth with the entrepreneurial mindset and digital skills needed to succeed in today's fast-evolving economy. The creativity and purpose demonstrated by these young entrepreneurs signal a bright future for the UAE's innovation ecosystem.”

Commenting on the success of the event, Razan Bashiti, CEO of INJAZ UAE, said:“At INJAZ UAE, we see our students not just as learners, but as future leaders and changemakers. The work we do here through Injaz is what we often like to call the 'unseen curriculum' – going beyond the classroom to embolden confidence and creativity through real-world experience. This year's competition highlighted their ability to turn ideas into action and showcased the impact of two decades of youth empowerment in the UAE.”

The judging panels were composed of leaders from top-tier organizations including Visa GCC, Shell, APCO, Accenture, Mashreq Bank, and Honeywell. For the high school track, esteemed panelists Ghiya Al-Haj-Hasan (Honeywell), Norman Tambach (Mashreq Bank), and Mohammed Bahaa (APCO) evaluated student projects, offering expert feedback. In the university track, Carl Manlan (Visa CEMEA), Fakher Bader (Shell), and Ramez T. Shehadi (Accenture) brought a wealth of industry experience to their assessments, guiding students with valuable insights. The CEO of the Year Awards were judged by Ahmed Abdelaal (Mashreq Bank) and Khaled Hashem (Honeywell), while the Signature Awards panel included Mohamed Al Dabaa (P&G), Salma Al Halaby (Nestlé), and Khalifa Al Rumathi (Majra). These professionals provided mentorship and feedback that enriched the learning experience for all participants.

This year's edition was made possible through the support of INJAZ UAE's corporate partners: Accenture, ExxonMobil, Dubai Chamber – Digital, Marsh McLennan, Starbucks/Alshaya, Mashreq, Honeywell, and Nestlé.

Since its founding in 2005, INJAZ UAE has reached over 756,000 students and continues to inspire entrepreneurial thinking through hands-on learning experiences. As part of the regional INJAZ Al-Arab network, which has empowered over 7 million youth across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ UAE continues to play a pivotal role in cultivating an entrepreneurial ecosystem that prepares young people to lead in a fast-changing economy.