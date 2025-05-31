403
From Classroom To Boardroom: INJAZ UAE Celebrates 20 Years Of Transforming Student Potential Into Enterprise
Celebrating a major milestone, the annual competition is a cornerstone of INJAZ UAE's mission to prepare students for the future of work through hands-on, real-world learning. This year, 20 finalist teams - 10 from high schools and 10 from universities - emerged from a national pool of 76 teams, representing more than 40% Emirati youth participation. 2025 National Company Program Winners: This year's winners demonstrated bold thinking, business acumen, and a strong sense of purpose. Top honors went to:
-
Winning ideas showcased in presence of HE Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, address sustainability, social impact, and real-world business challenges
Over 800 students pitch innovative solutions in UAE's largest youth entrepreneurship showcase
-
High School Competition:
-
Company of the year: Raicom
Product of the year: Aerosense
Sustainability Award: Sustainly
Best financial plan: Convi
Best marketing plan: Thryve
CEO of the Year: Bhavya Paliwal of team Aerosense
-
University Competition:
-
Company of the year: Taqdeer
Product of the year: Speak
Sustainability Heroes: Kleva
CEO of the year: Lateefa Alnoaimi of team Kleva
