Iran Has Amassed Even More Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, Says UN Watchdog Israel Urges 'Stop Tehran'

MENAFN - Live Mint) International Atomic Energy Agency , the United Nations nuclear watchdog, said on Saturday that Iran has amassed near weapons-grade uranium, calling on Tehran to change its course, urgently. Following the release of the report, Israel urged the international community to take immediate action to halt Iran's activities.

The report comes at a sensitive time as Tehran and Washington have been holding several rounds of talks in the past weeks over a possible nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump is trying to reach.

As per the UN watchdog report, Iran has a stockpile of 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent.

That's an increase of 133.8 kilograms (294.9 pounds) - or almost 50% - since the IAEA's last report in February. The 60% enriched material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. A report in February put this stockpile level at 274.8 kilograms (605.8 pounds).

The report warns that Iran is now“the only non-nuclear-weapon state to produce such material" which, the agency said, was a“serious concern”. The UN watchdog stated that, in theory, 42 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent would be sufficient to produce one atomic bomb if further refined to 90 per cent weapons-grade level.

In total, Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 9,247.6 kilograms (20,387.4 pounds). That's an increase of 953.2 kilograms (2,101.4 pounds) since February's report. Also Read | Donald Trump hints surprise US-Iran nuclear deal coming, warns Netanyahu not to sabotage talks

As the report came to the fore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said,“The international community must act now to stop Iran.”

Netanyahu emphasised that the level of uranium enrichment achieved by Iran is found only in countries actively developing nuclear weapons and has absolutely no legitimate civilian purpose.

(With AP inputs)