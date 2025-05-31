Iran Has Amassed Even More Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, Says UN Watchdog Israel Urges 'Stop Tehran'
The report comes at a sensitive time as Tehran and Washington have been holding several rounds of talks in the past weeks over a possible nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump is trying to reach.
As per the UN watchdog report, Iran has a stockpile of 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent.
That's an increase of 133.8 kilograms (294.9 pounds) - or almost 50% - since the IAEA's last report in February. The 60% enriched material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. A report in February put this stockpile level at 274.8 kilograms (605.8 pounds).
The report warns that Iran is now“the only non-nuclear-weapon state to produce such material" which, the agency said, was a“serious concern”. The UN watchdog stated that, in theory, 42 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent would be sufficient to produce one atomic bomb if further refined to 90 per cent weapons-grade level.
In total, Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 9,247.6 kilograms (20,387.4 pounds). That's an increase of 953.2 kilograms (2,101.4 pounds) since February's report. Also Read | Donald Trump hints surprise US-Iran nuclear deal coming, warns Netanyahu not to sabotage talks
As the report came to the fore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said,“The international community must act now to stop Iran.”
Netanyahu emphasised that the level of uranium enrichment achieved by Iran is found only in countries actively developing nuclear weapons and has absolutely no legitimate civilian purpose.
(With AP inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment