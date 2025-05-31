403
KFAED Signs Mou With JAICA To Coordinate Aid For Developing Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), simultaneously with the visit to Japan by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah -- concluded earlier today.
KFAED said in a statement, on Saturday, that the MoU was signed as part of the mutual efforts to expand sectors of cooperation in development, exchanging expertise and boosting integration in the execution of sustainable development in the developing countries.
The MoU was inked in Tokyo during a ceremony attended and sponsored by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. It was signed from the Kuwaiti side, on behalf of the fund, by Foreign Minister and KAFED Chairman Abdullah Al-Yahya and JAICA Deputy President Hara Shohei.
It is designed to establish a framework for cooperation for funding social and economic projects in the developing countries and coordinate for responose to humanitarian crises, natural catastrophes, in addition to swapping information and technical expertise. (end)
