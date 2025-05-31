Media City Qatar Receives AI Excellence Award At Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar received the prestigious "Innovative Partnership Driving AI Excellence Award" at the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025, recognizing its leadership in AI-driven media innovation. As the event's Exclusive Media Partner, Media City Qatar advanced its vision to cultivate innovation and growth within Qatar's media industry.

The summit also provided a platform to facilitate key discussions on AI and media transformation, foster dialogue among media and technology leaders, and strengthen collaboration across both sectors.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the summit brought together more than 1,500 attendees, including Google Cloud partners, government officials, customers, and industry leaders, to explore the latest trends in AI, data, cloud, and security.

Reflecting on the milestone, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: "From the Guinness World Record-setting 'Qatar ArtBeat' to our AI-generated podcast at the 2025 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg' - which hinted at the future of event coverage and storytelling at major gathering and forums - we've consistently explored how technology can unlock new forms of storytelling. Taking part in the Leaders Connect fireside chat offered a valuable opportunity to reflect on this momentum, and to share insights on where the media-tech ecosystem is headed. Moreover, being recognized with the 'Innovative Partnership Driving AI Excellence Award' affirms we're on the right path, and a reminder that our work to drive innovation across the media landscape is just beginning.”

Media City Qatar's presence at the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025 reaffirmed its position as a catalyst for next-generation of media and technology. As the media landscape continues to evolve, Media City Qatar remains focused on building a thriving ecosystem where storytelling, technology, and talent converge, and looks ahead to deepening its collaborations to shape the future of content and innovation.

As part of its contribution to the event, Media City Qatar hosted the official Media Hub, offering a space for 30 journalists and media professionals to cover the summit, conduct interviews, and network. Media City Qatar also hosted a strategic booth at the summit, allowing attendees to connect with its team and learn more about its offerings to support media innovation and entrepreneurship.

