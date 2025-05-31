Realty Firm Puravankara's Net Loss Widens To Rs 88 Crore In Q4, Revenue Declines
Revenue from operations also declined significantly, falling 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 541.6 crore, down from Rs 920 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.
The company's operating performance took a hit, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) declining 73 per cent to Rs 30.5 crore from Rs 113.4 crore in the same quarter last financial year.
As a result, the EBITDA margin shrank to 5.63 per cent, compared to 12.32 per cent in Q4 FY24.
Despite weak financials, the company's sales activity remained strong. Pre-sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,282 crore, backed by a sales volume of 1.42 million square feet and collections of Rs 946 crore.
Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 564 crore, as per its regulatory filing.
For the full financial year, Puravankara achieved pre-sales of Rs 5,006 crore, with 5.67 million square feet of sales volume. The average sales realisation rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 8,830 per square foot. Collections for the year stood at Rs 3,937 crore, up 9 per cent from the previous financial year.
Total revenue for FY25 was Rs 2,093 crore, while operating cash inflows increased by 10 per cent to Rs 4,342 crore, the company said in its regulatory filing.
During the year, Puravankara expanded its footprint in western India with the acquisition of four premium projects in key Mumbai areas -- Lokhandwala, Pali Hill, Breach Candy, and Thane.
These projects have a combined gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 9,500 crore.
In March 2025, the company launched its much-awaited Purva Panorama project in Thane, Mumbai.
On Friday, Puravankara's shares closed at Rs 259.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 0.60 per cent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment