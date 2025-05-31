Realty Firm Puravankara's Net Loss Widens To Rs 88 Crore In Q4, Revenue Declines

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Real estate company Puravankara Limited has posted a net loss of Rs 88 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 6.7 crore in the same period in previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations also declined significantly, falling 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 541.6 crore, down from Rs 920 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's operating performance took a hit, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) declining 73 per cent to Rs 30.5 crore from Rs 113.4 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

As a result, the EBITDA margin shrank to 5.63 per cent, compared to 12.32 per cent in Q4 FY24.

Despite weak financials, the company's sales activity remained strong. Pre-sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,282 crore, backed by a sales volume of 1.42 million square feet and collections of Rs 946 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 564 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

For the full financial year, Puravankara achieved pre-sales of Rs 5,006 crore, with 5.67 million square feet of sales volume. The average sales realisation rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 8,830 per square foot. Collections for the year stood at Rs 3,937 crore, up 9 per cent from the previous financial year.

Total revenue for FY25 was Rs 2,093 crore, while operating cash inflows increased by 10 per cent to Rs 4,342 crore, the company said in its regulatory filing.

During the year, Puravankara expanded its footprint in western India with the acquisition of four premium projects in key Mumbai areas -- Lokhandwala, Pali Hill, Breach Candy, and Thane.

These projects have a combined gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 9,500 crore.

In March 2025, the company launched its much-awaited Purva Panorama project in Thane, Mumbai.

On Friday, Puravankara's shares closed at Rs 259.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 0.60 per cent.