ASEAN-GCC-China Summit Signaled Partnership -- Malaysia PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday affirmed that the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit held earlier this week mirrored "trilateral partnership" and constituted an unprecedented development.
It reflects "our intentions" to link up the ASEAN dynamism, its human resources with the fortunes of the Gulf and China, Ibrahim said in a statement addressed at the Singapore-hosted 22nd edition of Shangri-La Dialogue that began on Friday -- scheduled to proceed for three days.
Ibrahim, whose statement was broadcast by the Malaysian media, added that the three-party summit aimed at expanding ASEAN's "strategic sphere," indicating at the joint desire to coordinate response to "global economic shocks."
The Malaysian prime minister expressed his belief that states, in the face of various global challenges, should expand cooperation rather than seek to establish blocs or "zones of influence."
Turning to Gaza, he said, "the genocide is a test to our collective conscience," calling for tangible action to address the crisis.
He also opined that a solution in Myanmar should be local and voiced concerns at mounting violence in Sudan and Al-Sahel region. (end)
