Russian Agent Caught Plotting Saboteur Infiltration In Northern Kharkiv Region SSU
The suspect was scouting out routes for Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) attempting to penetrate deeper into Ukrainian territory. His mission included identifying and proposing roads that could be used to bypass the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.
Another of his key tasks was directing Russian guided aerial bombs at the positions of Ukrainian defense forces and critical infrastructure in border areas of Kharkiv region.
The Russian agent turned out to be a 45-year-old employee of a local industrial facility in Bohodukhiv district.
Under the guise of work-related trips, he traveled around frontline areas near the northern border, using his phone to film locations of Ukrainian troops. He then marked the coordinates on Google Maps and sent screenshots to his FSB handler.
The SSU officers uncovered the informant's activities early in the intelligence-gathering phase and arrested him at his residence.
The SSU investigators have formally charged him. The suspect is in custody without the right to bail and faces up to eight years in prison.Read also: SBU detains Russian agent for directing strikes on Mykolaiv regio
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the SSU military counterintelligence recently detained another FSB agent in a military unit in Kirovohrad region who was helping coordinate Russian airstrikes.
