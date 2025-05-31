EU Must Accelerate Ukraine's Integration Ursula Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made this statement during the Charlemagne Prize award ceremony in Aachen, Germany, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Enlargement will always be a merit-based process. But I firmly believe that history is calling us now – just as it did in 1989, when the winds of change swept across Europe. Every day, we see in Ukraine what it means to fight for freedom. We've seen the conscious self-sacrifice of people over the past three and a half years. This is a historic moment. And we must not waste it. We must respond to this call. For Ukraine. For the Western Balkans. For Moldova. Hopefully also for Georgia. For all those who have made their choice. For a free and peaceful future within our European Union. For a stronger and more sovereign Europe,” von der Leyen emphasized.

She noted that the EU's work on the next wave of historic European reunification is one of the primary imperatives for achieving European independence. In this context, the ability to welcome into the EU those countries that have made their free European choice is not only a moral obligation but also a prerequisite for strengthening Europe, including on the global stage.

“A larger and reunified European Union will amplify our voice in the world, reduce our dependencies, and strengthen democracy, prosperity, and stability across Europe,” she added.

As previously reported, Ursula von der Leyen was awarded the International Charlemagne Prize for 2025. The award ceremony took place in Aachen.

