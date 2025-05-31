War Update: 93 Combat Clashes On Frontline Since Morning, One-Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , releasing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, May 30, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled border settlements, including Yanzhulivka, Prohres, Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region, Hrabovske, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Sopych, Dmytrivka, Mariine, Kucherivka, Myropilske, Buniakyne, Petrushivka, Brusky, and Porozok in Sumy region, and Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv region.

The settlement of Prokhody in Sumy region was hit by an airstrike.

Ukrainian forces today repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector .

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian troops conducted four assault attempts in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove - all combat engagements have concluded.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 15 attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, and Karpivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five attacks. Russians attempted to advance toward Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, and Verkhniokamianske but were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders are trying to advance near Chasiv Yar. Fighting continues.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped one enemy assault near Toretsk; another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the start of the day, Russians have made 31 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zoria, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already repelled 28 attacks. Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Koptieve, and Novotoretske were hit by airstrikes.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russians attacked 12 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, and Zelene Pole. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy carried out airstrikes on Poltavka and Zaliznychne with unguided air rockets, and on Verkhnia Tersa, Dolynka, and Huliaipole with aerial bombs.

No offensive actions were conducted by Russian forces in this area.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian troops attacked three times, trying to advance toward Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assaults and struck Mykolaivka with unguided air rockets.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks, with five more combat engagements still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two airstrikes, dropping two guided aerial bombs and carrying out 83 artillery strikes, including three using multiple rocket launch systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors of the front.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war, said during the second Black Sea Security Forum in Odesa that Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and the Black Sea remain strategic factors that give Ukraine a chance to fully liberate its territory.