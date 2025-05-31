Sybiha Calls For Stronger Sanctions Against Russia In Response To Nebenzya's Belligerent Statement
“When the entire world insists that it is time to stop the killing immediately and engage in meaningful diplomacy, Russia uses the highest fora to spew such belligerent rhetoric. This is Russia's slap in the face to all who advocate for peace. Not just Ukraine but also the United States, European countries, China, Brazil, and others,” Sybiha wrote.
Sybiha emphasized the need for increased pressure on Russia.Read also: Zelensky : Ukraine and Türkiye have not received any documents from Russi
“We insist that the pressure on Moscow be increased already now. They do not understand normal attitude or diplomatic language; it is time to speak to them in the language of sanctions and increased support for Ukraine,” the head of the Ukrainian MFA wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, during a Security Council meeting on Friday, Nebenzya outlined Russia's conditions for a ceasefire, demanding an end to Western arms supplies and a halt to mobilization efforts in Ukraine.
