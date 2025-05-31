Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sybiha Calls For Stronger Sanctions Against Russia In Response To Nebenzya's Belligerent Statement


2025-05-31 05:47:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a post on social network X , Sybiha reacted to Nebenzya's statement at the UN Security Council, where he asserted that Russia was prepared to "continue and step up military activities as long as necessary."

“When the entire world insists that it is time to stop the killing immediately and engage in meaningful diplomacy, Russia uses the highest fora to spew such belligerent rhetoric. This is Russia's slap in the face to all who advocate for peace. Not just Ukraine but also the United States, European countries, China, Brazil, and others,” Sybiha wrote.

Sybiha emphasized the need for increased pressure on Russia.

Read also: Zelensky : Ukraine and Türkiye have not received any documents from Russi

“We insist that the pressure on Moscow be increased already now. They do not understand normal attitude or diplomatic language; it is time to speak to them in the language of sanctions and increased support for Ukraine,” the head of the Ukrainian MFA wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, during a Security Council meeting on Friday, Nebenzya outlined Russia's conditions for a ceasefire, demanding an end to Western arms supplies and a halt to mobilization efforts in Ukraine.

MENAFN31052025000193011044ID1109618887

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search