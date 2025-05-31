Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army's Death Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,140 In Past Day


2025-05-31 05:47:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

The Russian army also lost 10,865 (+1) main battle tanks, 22,647 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 28,421 (+35) artillery systems, 1,398 (+1) MLR systems, 1,172 (+1) air defense systems, 372 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,070 (+71) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,265 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 50,089 (+74) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,902 units of specialized equipment.



 Read also: Russia's actions prove unwillingness to achieve peace – UK at UN

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 29, a total of 119 combat clashes were recorded along the front lines. In attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in the Pokrovsk axis, Russia suffered 341 casualties.

