War Update: 173 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Kursk Sectors Hottest Areas
"Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, and 81 airstrikes, dropping 158 guided aerial bombs (GABs). Additionally, they conducted 5,882 shellings, including 85 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 2,942 kamikaze drones," the statement reads.
Airstrikes were carried out on the following settlements: Khotiivka in Chernihiv region; Myropillia, Myropilske, Barylo, Pysarivka, and Osoivka in Sumy region; Pidlyman in Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Siversk and Dovha Balka in Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tersa, Malynivka, Olhivske, and Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka in Kherson region.
Throughout the day, Ukrainian air forces, missile troops, and artillery struck eight clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, one command post, four artillery units, and one air defense system of the Russian invaders.Read also: Kharkiv trolleybus garage targeted in Russian attack
In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk.
In the Kupiansk sector, four attacks were repelled near Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance near Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub.
In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks toward Hryhorivka and near Ivano-Darivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, seven combat clashes were recorded as invaders attempted to advance toward Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and near Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.
In the Toretsk sector, six enemy attacks were repelled near Druzhba, Nelipivka, and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 66 enemy assaults near Zoria, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 24 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Novodarivka.
In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked three times near Stepove and Shcherbaky.
In the Prydniprovske sector, Russians attempted one offensive action which was unsuccessful.
In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 26 attacks. The enemy also conducted 14 airstrikes using 26 GABs and carried out 238 artillery shellings, including 11 from MLRS.
In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions were recorded.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were spotted.Read also: Active combat ongoing near Khotin, Yunakivka in Sumy region – RMA
According to Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, up to May 30, 2025, amount to approximately 986,080 personnel, with 1,140 losses recorded in the past day alone.
Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
