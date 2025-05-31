Solos Energy Launches New Calgary Office, Bringing Trusted Solar Expertise To Southern Alberta

MENAFN - GetNews)



Calgary, AB - May 31, 2025 - Solos Energy, a Canadian-owned solar company founded in 2021, is excited to announce the launch of its Southern Alberta service region, now serving Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere, and surrounding communities.

Founded by Maarten Vos and Liza Klingers, originally from the Netherlands, Solos Energy brings a practical, no-nonsense approach to solar, influenced by their experience in a country where rooftop solar is the norm. Since launching, the company has completed hundreds of installations across British Columbia, blending European efficiency with local expertise.

“In the Netherlands, solar is a standard choice - one in four homes has panels on the roof,” says Maarten Vos, co-founder of Solos Energy.“Alberta gets even more sunshine, so it just makes sense. We're here to make solar simple, accessible, and cost-effective.”

The new branch will be led by Jake Cohen, Solos Energy's Chief Operating Officer and a Calgary native, who brings deep local knowledge and hands-on experience in the solar industry . He will oversee all operations across the Southern Alberta region.

“We're excited to have someone of Jake's caliber on the ground,” adds Liza Klingers.“He understands our standards and shares our passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Solos Energy offers complete solar solutions for homes and businesses , including:



Customized system design and permitting tailored to your home or site

Professional installation by licensed, in-house electricians and solar specialists Ongoing performance monitoring and support to keep systems running at their best



Every project is overseen by a dedicated project manager, who handles communication, permitting, and rebate coordination from start to finish. Installations are completed by in-house, licensed electricians and highly trained solar professionals . Solos Energy is proudly NABCEP-credentialed, meeting the highest industry standards for quality and safety.

“We believe in clear communication and complete transparency,” says Klingers.“From day one, our clients know what to expect and what it will cost - no surprises.”

Solos Energy also educates and supports homeowners in accessing available incentives, including the Canada Greener Homes Loan, provincial rebates, and Micro-generation Programs - making solar more affordable and accessible for Albertans.

With Alberta's solar market expected to grow steadily in the coming years, Solos Energy is committed to investing locally - hiring and training staff based in Southern Alberta, including apprentices, to deliver consistent, high-quality service throughout the region.