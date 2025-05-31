403
3 Delicious Kerala Style Mango Recipes To Try This Summer
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>India boasts a wide variety of mangoes, especially in Tamil Nadu, where varieties like Banganapalli, Alphonso, Neelam, Rumani, Kallamai (Kili Mooku), and Malgova are popular. Since mangoes produce body heat, elders advise drinking a glass of milk after consuming them.</p><p>To make this mango season even more special, here are 3 mango recipes you must try. These dishes fully showcase the flavor and uniqueness of mangoes.</p><p><strong>Mango Pulao:</strong></p><p>Combining mango with rice offers a novel experience. The blend of sweet, sour, and aromatic spices makes this pulao unique.</p><p>Ingredients:</p><p>Cooked Basmati Rice - 1 cup</p><p>Mango - 1</p><p>Onion - 1/2</p><p>Green Chilies - 2</p><p>Ginger-Garlic Paste - 1 tsp</p><p>Cinnamon - 1 small piece</p><p>Cloves - 2</p><p>Cardamom - 2</p><p>Bay Leaf - 1</p><p>Cashews - 10-12</p><p>Curry Leaves - a few</p><p>Salt - to taste</p><p>Ghee/Oil - 2 tbsp</p><p><strong>Instructions:</strong></p><p>Heat ghee or oil in a pan. Fry cashews until golden brown and set aside. In the same pan, add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, and onion. Sauté until golden brown. Add green chilies and ginger-garlic paste, sauté well. Add mango pieces and salt, sauté for a minute. Add cooked rice, gently mix, ensuring the mango pieces don't break. Finally, add fried cashews, garnish with coriander leaves, turn off the heat, and serve hot.</p><p><strong>Mango Kesari:</strong></p><p><img></p><p>Mango Kesari is a mango-flavored variation of Rava Kesari, a traditional South Indian sweet, especially prepared during the mango season.</p><p>Ingredients:</p><p>Rava (Semolina) - 1/2 cup</p><p>Ghee - 1/4 cup</p><p>Mango Puree - 1 cup (pureed ripe mango)</p><p>Sugar - 1/2 cup</p><p>Water - 1.5 cups</p><p>Cardamom Powder - 1/2 tsp</p><p>Cashews - 10-12</p><p>Raisins - 10-12</p><p><strong>Instructions:</strong></p><p>Roast cashews and raisins in a pan with a little ghee and set aside. In the same pan, roast rava until golden brown and set aside. Boil water and mango puree in the pan. Once boiling, gradually add roasted rava, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. When the rava thickens, add sugar and cardamom powder, mix well. Once the sugar dissolves and the kesari thickens, add the remaining ghee gradually, stirring continuously. Finally, add roasted cashews and raisins, mix well, turn off the heat, and serve hot or at room temperature.</p><p><strong>Mango Pudding:</strong></p><p>Mango pudding is a simple yet delicious dessert, easy to prepare when guests arrive during mango season.</p><p>Ingredients:</p><p>Mango Puree - 2 cups (peeled and pureed ripe mango)</p><p>Condensed Milk - 1 cup</p><p>Whipping Cream - 2 cups</p><p><strong>Instructions:</strong></p><p>Whip the whipping cream in a large bowl until fluffy. Gently fold in the mango puree and condensed milk. Pour the mixture into small cups or a large pudding mold and refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours. Garnish with chopped mango pieces or mint leaves before serving.</p>
