403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Fiscal Credibility Tested As Moody's Downgrades Outlook Amid Debt Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's Ratings downgraded Brazil's credit outlook from“positive” to“stable” on Friday, signaling fading confidence in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ability to stabilize public finances.
The agency affirmed Brazil's Ba1 rating-one notch below investment grade-but warned that rising debt costs, stubborn inflation, and rigid spending threaten long-term growth.
Brazil's public debt is projected to reach 92% of GDP in 2025 , up from 76.2% in early 2024, with interest payments consuming 21% of government revenue.
Moody's expect debt levels to stabilize at 88% of GDP within five years, driven by borrowing costs tied to a benchmark interest rate of 14.75%, the highest since 2006.
Inflation, currently at 5.53%, remains above the central bank's 3.5% target, squeezing households and businesses.
The Finance Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal reforms, including a R$327 billion spending cut by 2030 and a 2023 tax overhaul.
Yet conflicting policies, such as expanding welfare programs and tax exemptions, have diluted progress.
Over 90% of Brazil's budget is locked into mandatory expenditures like pensions and public salaries, leaving minimal flexibility for austerity.
Brazil's Fiscal Credibility Tested as Moody's Downgrades Outlook Amid Debt Surge
Economic growth is cooling, with GDP projected to slow to 2% in 2025 from 3.4% in 2024.
Private investment is expected to drop to 0.7% by 2026, while public spending rises, fueled by regional governments.
Moody's decision corrects its controversial October 2024 upgrade, which followed Lula's New York pitch to rating agencies.
That move sparked a currency crash to R$6.27 per dollar by December, dubbed a“fiscal panic” by analysts.
Critics argue the government relies on temporary fixes, like delaying court-ordered payments, to mask deficits.
For Brazilians, higher debt means tougher choices: austerity risks unrest, while inaction risks deeper inflation and job losses.
Businesses face pricier credit, with loan rates up 375 basis points since 2023.
Moody's warns that without structural reforms, Brazil's path to investment grade-and cheaper capital-will remain blocked.
The agency affirmed Brazil's Ba1 rating-one notch below investment grade-but warned that rising debt costs, stubborn inflation, and rigid spending threaten long-term growth.
Brazil's public debt is projected to reach 92% of GDP in 2025 , up from 76.2% in early 2024, with interest payments consuming 21% of government revenue.
Moody's expect debt levels to stabilize at 88% of GDP within five years, driven by borrowing costs tied to a benchmark interest rate of 14.75%, the highest since 2006.
Inflation, currently at 5.53%, remains above the central bank's 3.5% target, squeezing households and businesses.
The Finance Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal reforms, including a R$327 billion spending cut by 2030 and a 2023 tax overhaul.
Yet conflicting policies, such as expanding welfare programs and tax exemptions, have diluted progress.
Over 90% of Brazil's budget is locked into mandatory expenditures like pensions and public salaries, leaving minimal flexibility for austerity.
Brazil's Fiscal Credibility Tested as Moody's Downgrades Outlook Amid Debt Surge
Economic growth is cooling, with GDP projected to slow to 2% in 2025 from 3.4% in 2024.
Private investment is expected to drop to 0.7% by 2026, while public spending rises, fueled by regional governments.
Moody's decision corrects its controversial October 2024 upgrade, which followed Lula's New York pitch to rating agencies.
That move sparked a currency crash to R$6.27 per dollar by December, dubbed a“fiscal panic” by analysts.
Critics argue the government relies on temporary fixes, like delaying court-ordered payments, to mask deficits.
For Brazilians, higher debt means tougher choices: austerity risks unrest, while inaction risks deeper inflation and job losses.
Businesses face pricier credit, with loan rates up 375 basis points since 2023.
Moody's warns that without structural reforms, Brazil's path to investment grade-and cheaper capital-will remain blocked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment