European Nations Criticize Israel’s New Settlement Approvals

2025-05-31 04:14:25
(MENAFN) Switzerland, Norway, and Finland strongly criticized Israel’s recent endorsement of 22 new residential outposts in the occupied West Bank, joining the United Kingdom and Spain in their opposition.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry stated on X, "Switzerland condemns the approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory by Israel. They are illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a major obstacle to peace."

On Friday, Norway's Foreign Minister voiced grave apprehension regarding developments in the West Bank, emphasizing that establishing additional settlements in occupied Palestinian regions is "completely unacceptable."

Finland likewise rejected Israel's green light for the 22 unauthorized communities in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the government had sanctioned the development of 22 new enclaves in the West Bank.

Global institutions, such as the United Nations, deem these settlements unlawful under global legal frameworks. The UN has consistently cautioned that the ongoing proliferation of settlements undermines prospects for a two-state resolution—viewed as essential for settling the enduring Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian land violates international statutes and called for the removal of all settlements in both the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

