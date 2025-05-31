403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Nations Criticize Israel’s New Settlement Approvals
(MENAFN) Switzerland, Norway, and Finland strongly criticized Israel’s recent endorsement of 22 new residential outposts in the occupied West Bank, joining the United Kingdom and Spain in their opposition.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry stated on X, "Switzerland condemns the approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory by Israel. They are illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a major obstacle to peace."
On Friday, Norway's Foreign Minister voiced grave apprehension regarding developments in the West Bank, emphasizing that establishing additional settlements in occupied Palestinian regions is "completely unacceptable."
Finland likewise rejected Israel's green light for the 22 unauthorized communities in the occupied West Bank.
Israel’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the government had sanctioned the development of 22 new enclaves in the West Bank.
Global institutions, such as the United Nations, deem these settlements unlawful under global legal frameworks. The UN has consistently cautioned that the ongoing proliferation of settlements undermines prospects for a two-state resolution—viewed as essential for settling the enduring Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian land violates international statutes and called for the removal of all settlements in both the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry stated on X, "Switzerland condemns the approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory by Israel. They are illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a major obstacle to peace."
On Friday, Norway's Foreign Minister voiced grave apprehension regarding developments in the West Bank, emphasizing that establishing additional settlements in occupied Palestinian regions is "completely unacceptable."
Finland likewise rejected Israel's green light for the 22 unauthorized communities in the occupied West Bank.
Israel’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the government had sanctioned the development of 22 new enclaves in the West Bank.
Global institutions, such as the United Nations, deem these settlements unlawful under global legal frameworks. The UN has consistently cautioned that the ongoing proliferation of settlements undermines prospects for a two-state resolution—viewed as essential for settling the enduring Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian land violates international statutes and called for the removal of all settlements in both the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment