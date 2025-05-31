Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Rejects Macron’s Call for Palestinian State

2025-05-31 03:58:26
(MENAFN) In a firm rejection of global pressure, Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Friday that Israel will persist in creating a "Jewish state" on the ground, warning: "Do not threaten Israel with sanctions."

His remarks came in open defiance of international statutes and in direct opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Katz insisted that although global powers may endorse a Palestinian state "on paper," Israel will continue its expansion efforts regardless.

Speaking during a visit to Sa-Nur—an unauthorized outpost in the northern West Bank recently approved as an official settlement by the Tel Aviv administration—Katz delivered a pointed rebuke to European leaders.

He stated: "They will recognize a Palestinian state on paper, while we will build the Jewish Israeli state on the ground."

He dismissed warnings of international penalties, asserting: “Don’t threaten us with sanctions. You will not make us bow. The State of Israel will not kneel before threats.”

These remarks followed Macron’s declaration that supporting Palestinian statehood is a “moral duty,” with France potentially advancing formal recognition at an upcoming global summit centered on the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a prominent Israeli newspaper reported that the Israeli Security Cabinet had covertly authorized the creation of 22 additional unauthorized settlements in the occupied West Bank.

