Western nations denounce Israel authorizing new colonies

2025-05-31 03:38:50
(MENAFN) After Uk and Spain, 3 countries which are, Switzerland, Norway,
as well as Finland denounced Israel's authorization of twenty two fresh West Bank deals. 

Switzerland denounced the authorization of 22 new colonies in the occupied Palestinian zone by Israel. “They are illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a major obstacle to peace," the Foreign Ministry stated on X (formally twitter).

Norwegian Foreign Minister on Friday voiced critical issues over what is happening in the West Bank, and emphasizing that putting fresh colonies in the occupied Palestinian territory is "completely unacceptable."

Finland on Friday renounced the Israeli authorization for 22 new unlawful colonies in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's Defense Ministry has verified that the authority authorized the building of 22 fresh colonies in the West Bank.

The international community, as well as the UN, believes that the Israeli colonies are unlawful according to international law.

