403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Western nations denounce Israel authorizing new colonies
(MENAFN) After Uk and Spain, 3 countries which are, Switzerland, Norway,
as well as Finland denounced Israel's authorization of twenty two fresh West Bank deals.
Switzerland denounced the authorization of 22 new colonies in the occupied Palestinian zone by Israel. “They are illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a major obstacle to peace," the Foreign Ministry stated on X (formally twitter).
Norwegian Foreign Minister on Friday voiced critical issues over what is happening in the West Bank, and emphasizing that putting fresh colonies in the occupied Palestinian territory is "completely unacceptable."
Finland on Friday renounced the Israeli authorization for 22 new unlawful colonies in the occupied West Bank.
Israel's Defense Ministry has verified that the authority authorized the building of 22 fresh colonies in the West Bank.
The international community, as well as the UN, believes that the Israeli colonies are unlawful according to international law.
as well as Finland denounced Israel's authorization of twenty two fresh West Bank deals.
Switzerland denounced the authorization of 22 new colonies in the occupied Palestinian zone by Israel. “They are illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a major obstacle to peace," the Foreign Ministry stated on X (formally twitter).
Norwegian Foreign Minister on Friday voiced critical issues over what is happening in the West Bank, and emphasizing that putting fresh colonies in the occupied Palestinian territory is "completely unacceptable."
Finland on Friday renounced the Israeli authorization for 22 new unlawful colonies in the occupied West Bank.
Israel's Defense Ministry has verified that the authority authorized the building of 22 fresh colonies in the West Bank.
The international community, as well as the UN, believes that the Israeli colonies are unlawful according to international law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment