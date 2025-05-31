403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Defense Chief Warns of China Invading Taiwan
(MENAFN) U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Saturday that China is preparing to "invade" Taiwan by 2027, cautioning that such an action could lead to catastrophic outcomes for both the Indo-Pacific and the wider global community.
During his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue — a prominent annual forum on defense and security in Singapore — Hegseth called on America’s allies in the region to boost their military budgets.
"We know that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. The PLA (People's Liberation Army) is building the capabilities needed to do it -- at breakneck speed. The PLA is training for it, every day. The PLA is rehearsing for the real deal," he stated, according to an official transcript from the U.S. Department of Defense.
He emphasized that Washington would not "sugarcoat it," underlining that the threat from China is tangible and potentially near.
"But let me again be clear: The United States does not seek war. We do not seek to dominate or strangle China. We do not seek to humiliate China. We do not seek regime change. Instead, we seek peace. But we must ensure that China cannot dominate us — or our allies and partners." said Hegseth.
He further condemned Beijing’s behavior in the South China Sea, accusing it of intimidating its neighbors, while noting that the U.S. is closely monitoring China’s movements.
"Any unilateral attempt in the South China Sea to change the status quo by force or coercion is unacceptable," said Hegseth, highlighting China’s intention to assert dominance in Asia.
He reiterated his appeal for both Asian and European partners to strengthen their military budgets: "We must ensure that our defense spending reflects the dangers and threats we face today."
During his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue — a prominent annual forum on defense and security in Singapore — Hegseth called on America’s allies in the region to boost their military budgets.
"We know that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. The PLA (People's Liberation Army) is building the capabilities needed to do it -- at breakneck speed. The PLA is training for it, every day. The PLA is rehearsing for the real deal," he stated, according to an official transcript from the U.S. Department of Defense.
He emphasized that Washington would not "sugarcoat it," underlining that the threat from China is tangible and potentially near.
"But let me again be clear: The United States does not seek war. We do not seek to dominate or strangle China. We do not seek to humiliate China. We do not seek regime change. Instead, we seek peace. But we must ensure that China cannot dominate us — or our allies and partners." said Hegseth.
He further condemned Beijing’s behavior in the South China Sea, accusing it of intimidating its neighbors, while noting that the U.S. is closely monitoring China’s movements.
"Any unilateral attempt in the South China Sea to change the status quo by force or coercion is unacceptable," said Hegseth, highlighting China’s intention to assert dominance in Asia.
He reiterated his appeal for both Asian and European partners to strengthen their military budgets: "We must ensure that our defense spending reflects the dangers and threats we face today."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment