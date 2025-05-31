Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Defense Chief Warns of China Invading Taiwan

U.S. Defense Chief Warns of China Invading Taiwan


2025-05-31 03:33:25
(MENAFN) U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Saturday that China is preparing to "invade" Taiwan by 2027, cautioning that such an action could lead to catastrophic outcomes for both the Indo-Pacific and the wider global community.

During his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue — a prominent annual forum on defense and security in Singapore — Hegseth called on America’s allies in the region to boost their military budgets.

"We know that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. The PLA (People's Liberation Army) is building the capabilities needed to do it -- at breakneck speed. The PLA is training for it, every day. The PLA is rehearsing for the real deal," he stated, according to an official transcript from the U.S. Department of Defense.

He emphasized that Washington would not "sugarcoat it," underlining that the threat from China is tangible and potentially near.

"But let me again be clear: The United States does not seek war. We do not seek to dominate or strangle China. We do not seek to humiliate China. We do not seek regime change. Instead, we seek peace. But we must ensure that China cannot dominate us — or our allies and partners." said Hegseth.

He further condemned Beijing’s behavior in the South China Sea, accusing it of intimidating its neighbors, while noting that the U.S. is closely monitoring China’s movements.

"Any unilateral attempt in the South China Sea to change the status quo by force or coercion is unacceptable," said Hegseth, highlighting China’s intention to assert dominance in Asia.

He reiterated his appeal for both Asian and European partners to strengthen their military budgets: "We must ensure that our defense spending reflects the dangers and threats we face today."

MENAFN31052025000045017167ID1109618484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search