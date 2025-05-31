403
North Korea Ousts Top Commanders Over Warship Mishap
(MENAFN) North Korea has overhauled its top military leadership, according to a North Korean news agency, following a major naval accident that drew fierce criticism from the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.
The sweeping changes were made during a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, which took place on Wednesday and was presided over by Kim himself, the news agency reported Friday.
As part of the reshuffle, six new commanders were appointed to oversee corps-level units. Leadership of both the Artillery Bureau and the Security Bureau was also replaced, and new political commissars were assigned to undisclosed posts.
This leadership purge follows a high-profile failure involving the launch of a new 5,000-ton destroyer. The warship, which was being unveiled in a ceremony in Chongjin—a key port city on the northeastern coast—suffered significant damage when the stern launched prematurely ahead of the bow. The mishap prevented the vessel from fully exiting the shipway.
Kim did not mince words in his reaction to the incident, calling it a “criminal act” rooted in “absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism.” He vowed that those behind the botched launch would face consequences.
